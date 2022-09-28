Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Sept. 21-27)
BOYS
Luke Adams, Brunswick golf
The Railroaders senior beat his twin brother, Hank, in a playoff on Tuesday to win the FCPS golf championship and lead his squad to the first county title in program history.
GIRLS
Julia Osborne, Frederick field hockey
The Cadets senior scored three goals Tuesday, the second of which made her the Cadets’ all-time leader, as they routed TJ 7-1. She now has 24 goals, eclipsing 2000 Frederick grad Dana Carlson’s record.
SHOUT OUTS
Pressed into the starting running back job due to an injury to Daniel Joseph, Oakdale’s Rory Blanchard rushed for 118 yards and two touchdown on 21 carries to lead the Bears to a come-from-behind win over Linganore, 28-14.
Frederick’s Tae Anderson rushed for 98 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the Cadets’ 67-6 victory over Tuscarora.
Linganore volleyball’s Kelsie Duda had 10 kills, 12 digs, two aces and a block as the Lancers staved off Thomas Johnson in five sets last Wednesday.
Oakdale volleyball’s Ryan O’Neal recorded nine kills, 16 assists, 15 digs and four aces as the Bears edged Middletown in five sets last Wednesday.
Zion Ntemi scored the first two of four rushing touchdowns for Walkersville in a 48-0 home win over Thomas Johnson. He finished with 67 yards on 10 carries, and the Lions had 225 yards on the ground overall.
Walkersville field hockey’s Rylie Sheets scored a goal on an assist by Olivia Miller with 5 minutes left in the game to help the Lions nip Frederick last Thursday.
Tuscarora’s Tori Hampton tallied both goals as the Titans defeated Oakdale 2-0 in field hockey last Thursday.
Catoctin girls soccer goalkeeper Natalie Hoys made 10 saves in the Cougars’ 3-0 shutout of Thomas Johnson last Thursday.
Oakdale’s Hannah Andree scored a second-half goal that was the difference in a 1-0 win over Middletown in girls soccer last Thursday.
Junior cross-country standout Caroline Gregory of Frederick High School won the Carlisle Invitational on Saturday and helped lift the Cadets to the team championship. Gregory covered the 5,000-meter course in a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds. Frederick won the team championship with a score of 120.
Karley Bradford had 37 kills, 36 digs and eight aces to lead the Frederick Force’s volleyball team to the championship of the Gettysburg High School Volleyball Tournament. The Force won all 10 sets it played in wins over Pennsylvania high schools Bermudian Springs, Boiling Springs and Dover.
Linganore’s Ben Griffin scored the lone goal in the second half of a victory at Thomas Johnson in boys soccer. He also scored in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Frederick, the Lancers’ fifth straight victory.
Brunswick golfer Alexandra Swam captured the girls title at the FCPS golf championships and assisted the Roaders in winning the team crown.
Middletown volleyball’s Jordan Pryor racked up 10 aces in the Knights’ sweep of Brunswick on Tuesday. She also contributed seven kills and six digs.
Brunswick boys soccer’s Will Burton blasted a hard shot for a goal, then added the assist on the game-deciding goal as the Railroaders defeated Middletown 2-1 on Tuesday for the first time since 2012.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
