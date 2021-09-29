Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK (Sept. 22-28)
BOYS
David Diaz, Tuscarora boys soccer
Diaz had one goal and three assists as the Titans defeated host Frederick 6-1 on Saturday, then added two goals and an assist as they blanked Walkersville 4-0 on Monday to go to 5-0.
GIRLS
Tess Schlichting, Oakdale field hockey
Schlichting scored a goal with 2 seconds left in overtime on an assist from Maddie Oakley on Monday, defeating Walkersville 2-1 to give the Bears their first victory of the season in a high-intensity game.
SHOUT OUTS
n Urbana senior Bach Ngo shot a 1-under 71 on Monday, spearheading the Hawks’ victory at the 3A/4A district tournament Monday at Black Rock Country Club in Hagerstown.
n Boston College commit Jeremiah Franklin scored four touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving — Friday night as Walkersville defeated Thomas Johnson 35-7 and improved to 3-1.
n St. John’s Catholic Prep sophomore Grayson DiPietro caught four of his team’s record-tying five touchdown passes, including three from senior quarterback Tiernan O’Rourke, to help the Vikings (1-3) get their first win of the season by beating Revolution on Saturday.
n Linganore’s Ethan Arneson rushed 43 times for 353 yards in a season-best performance as the undefeated Lancers (4-0) outlasted Oakdale 54-53 for an overtime win that won’t soon be forgotten. Arneson scored three TDs in the home win.
n Urbana’s Kaitlyn McNerney paced the Hawks with a pair of goals in Friday’s win at Frederick High.
n Middletown’s Josie Boniface scored with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in overtime for the victory last Wednesday as the Knights edged Oakdale 2-1.
n Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy took the individual title in the boys race at the Cougar Challenge in 17 minutes, 55.73 seconds. His win helped his team take the team crown on Saturday, when the Bears captured the boys and girls titles
n Host Catoctin’s Jenna Conley won the girls race at the Cougar Challenge on Saturday in 22:02.85.
n Frederick Force volleyball player Karley Badorf tallied 12 kills, 13 aces and 14 digs as her team beat Carroll Christian 3-0 to improve to 11-0.
