Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Sept. 28-Oct. 4)
BOYS
Zion Ortiz, MSD football
The senior racked up 120 yards rushing and 117 yards passing, accounting for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) as the Orioles routed Delaware County Christian 36-8 in eight-man football action on Friday night. On defense, Ortiz grabbed a pair of interceptions.
GIRLS
Kinsley Taylor, Tuscarora volleyball
The senior served a whopping 12 aces to go with 11 kills and nine digs in a sweep of Brunswick last Thursday. On the season, she leads her team in aces (36), kills (74) and digs (93).
SHOUT OUTS
— Walkersville’s Hannah Miller had four assists in the Lions’ 5-0 field hockey win over Thomas Johnson last Wednesday.
— Middletown’s Ashton Smith scored an overtime goal to push the Knights past Linganore 1-0 last Thursday.
— Oakdale girls soccer remained undefeated last Thursday when Ryleigh Alcala tallied an overtime goal on an assist from Caroline Atwill for the Bears’ third straight 1-0 victory.
— Linganore’s Ava Taylor netted a penalty kick that stood up in a 1-0 win in girls soccer over Middletown last Thursday.
— Oakdale volleyball’s Molly Stevenson recorded a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs to go with five aces and two blocks as the Bears topped Walkersville 3-1 last Thursday.
— Urbana field hockey’s Lexi Bristow scored two goals each in wins over Oakdale (4-0 last Wednesday) and Tuscarora (5-2 last Thursday).
— Frederick’s field hockey team got a goal from Julia Osborne and defeated Linganore, 1-0, for the first time since 2004 on Saturday.
— Middletown running back Carson Smith wore out Linganore for 286 yards on 42 carries as the Knights knocked off the Lancers 7-0 on Friday night.
— Frederick field hockey’s Ashley Tucci scored the game-deciding goal in a 1-0 win over Catoctin on Monday, finding the cage on an assist from Catherine O’Driscoll.
— Tuscarora’s Erick Rodriguez tallied a hat trick Monday as his team rolled past Walkersville 8-0 as the Titans moved to 8-1 on the season.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep volleyball’s Jill Fedor had a total of 42 digs in successive sweeps of Notre Dame Prep and Mercersburg Academy on Monday and Tuesday.
— New Life volleyball’s Lexi Standford eclipsed 1,000 career kills on Tuesday night in a sweep of Heritage Christian. She finished with 21 kills, 11 digs and three aces.
— New Life volleyball’s Minnie Ricketts notched her 1,000th career assist on Tuesday in the Rams’ win over Heritage Christian, accumulating 28 assists on the night.
