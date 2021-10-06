Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)
BOYS
Logan Malone, Brunswick soccer
Malone scored three goals over consecutive games Monday and Tuesday — a tie with Walkersville and an overtime win against Clear Spring — including the game-winner versus the Blazers with a minute left in the first overtime session. His performance helped the Railroaders improve to 6-2-1.
GIRLS
Cali Cammarata, Tuscarora soccer
Cammarata scored in overtime on an assist by Madison Slater, keeping Tuscarora undefeated with a 1-0 win over Urbana on Friday night. Cammarta scored again and added an assist Monday in a 2-1 win over Liberty, improving the Titans’ record to 9-0.
SHOUT OUTS
n The Brunswick boys cross-country team placed second in the 20-team meet in Smithsburg on Saturday.
n Urbana’s girls dominated on their home course at Friday’s I-270 Rush Hour Rumble, scoring 24 points to easily outdistance runner-up Holten Arms (51) for the team title in the five-team girls event.
n Linganore’s Zane Bailey’s kickoff returns Friday night either accounted for or set up all three of the Lancers’ touchdowns in a 24-13 homecoming victory over Middletown.
n Cory Core led the Frederick football team to its first shutout since 2008 — 56-0 over Catoctin — with a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.
n The Urbana golf team captured another team title, the CMC championship, on Tuesday — eking past runner-up Linganore by one stroke. The Hawks were propelled by individual boys champion Bach Ngo (68) and girls champion AnPhi Le (73).
n Urbana volleyball’s Tatiana Johnson compiled 10 kills, 10 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces and 3 blocks as they Hawks improved to 4-2 by sweeping Catoctin on Tuesday.
n Oakdale volleyball libero Gabby Barth had eight aces and 11 digs as the Bears swept Walkersville on Tuesday.
n Linganore’s Gemma Davies scored with 3 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock in the second overtime period Monday to defeat Oakdale 1-0, then followed up Tuesday with a goal against Middletown as the Lancers improved to 7-0.
n Tuscarora’s Tony Lombardi converted a penalty kick with roughly seven minutes left in overtime Tuesday night for a 2-1 win over Urbana as the Titans remained unbeaten (7-0-1).
n Frederick field hockey’s Julia Osborne scored four goals, while Sidney Tucci had three assists Tuesday, each setting single-game school records in a Cadets rout of Thomas Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.