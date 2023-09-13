Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Sept. 6-12)
BOYS
Hunter Thompson, Oakdale football
The Bears senior wide receiver snagged a quartet of touchdown passes as Oakdale beat Allegany 41-24 to improve to 2-0. He finished with eight catches for 174 yards.
GIRLS
Adriana Artis, Frederick soccer
The Cadets freshman introduced herself to the high school soccer community with an exclamatory opener. She scored five goals with two assists in a 9-1 win over St. John’s Catholic Prep. Her production tied or broke the program records for goals and points in a game. Artis evened Cathy Billups’ mark from 1985 for goals, and surpassed her total for points from the same game by two.
SHOUT OUTS
— Linganore’s Josslyn Quansah recorded the first safety in FCPS flag football history as the Lancers blanked Catoctin 8-0 last Wednesday. It was one of four tackles for loss by Quansah.
— Urbana field hockey’s Katelynn Inkman scored both Hawks goals in a 2-1 win over longtime nemesis Bethesda-Chevy Chase last Wednesday. It was Urbana’s first win over the Barons — a regular opponent from Montgomery County — in program history.
— MSD volleyball’s Maliyah Coleman tallied 21 kills, seven digs, four assists and four aces in the Orioles’ four-set win last Wednesday over King Abdullah Academy.
— Tuscarora boys soccer player Bryan Portillo notched a golden goal to down Middletown 1-0 last Thursday.
— Walkersville girls soccer’s Ryleigh Batt contributed two assists in a 3-1 win over Linganore last Thursday that sent the Lions to 4-0.
— Urbana volleyball’s Kaelynn Burge dished out 38 assists with five digs and a pair of aces to help the Hawks down Churchill in four sets last Thursday. On Tuesday, she collected 30 assists, nine digs and two aces in a sweep of Middletown.
— St. John’s volleyball’s Serena Treadwell piled up 31 assists as the Vikings swept Holy Child last Thursday.
— Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin tossed five touchdown passes Saturday to help thwart Allegany 41-24.
— Brunswick football’s Ethan Houck threw for a pair of touchdown passes to Ben Wells, and each ran in another score as the Railroaders cruised to a 35-0 victory over Tuscarora on Saturday.
— MSD football’s Mark Gwynn III found the end zone four times as the Orioles routed Coventry Christian 50-28 on Saturday.
— Tuscarora boys soccer goalie Edet Jones recorded a pair of shutouts as the Titans beat Middletown 1-0 and tied Severna Park 0-0.
— Thomas Johnson field hockey’s Sylvie Willemsen scored three goals Saturday as the Patriots opened with a 4-2 win over St. James. In a 5-0 win over Brunswick on Tuesday, Willemsen added two more goals.
— Frederick wide receiver Davian Pryor contributed a trio of touchdowns as the Cadets defeated Westminster 34-26 on the road Monday to reach 2-0.
— Linganore running back Ethan Arneson rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the first half of the Lancers’ rout of South Carroll on Saturday.
— Tuscarora girls soccer’s Ella Sheridan produced a hat trick Monday as the Titans topped Poolesville 4-2.
— Tuscarora volleyball’s Marianna Bright registered 13 kills with four blocks in Monday’s 3-0 sweep of Middletown.
— Walkersville volleyball’s Makayla Hardin logged 10 kills and 11 digs as the Lions fended off Oakdale for a five-set win Monday night.
— Middletown field hockey’s Mady Parmenter buried a shot moments before the horn sounded at the end of overtime, giving the Knights a stunning 2-1 victory over Linganore on Monday night.
— Thomas Johnson field hockey’s Mia Carder scored a pair of goals as the Patriots improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over Brunswick on Tuesday.
— Tuscarora flag football’s Alyssa Hartis had a pick-six for the winning points in the Titans’ 13-7 win Tuesday over Walkersville.
— Middletown flag football’s Kate Stevenson caught a short pass and dodged her way to a 58-yard touchdown with 39.6 seconds left in the game to beat Frederick 12-6 on Tuesday.
