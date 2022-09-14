Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Sept. 7-13)
BOYS
Hank Adams, Brunswick golf
The Railroaders senior won the Central Maryland Conference boys golf title last Thursday after shooting a 3-under-par 69 and then outlasting Urbana’s Minh Le in a sudden-death playoff at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown.
GIRLS
Alexandra Swam, Brunswick golf
The Railroaders junior fired an 87 to win the CMC girls golf championship last Thursday at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown.
SHOUT OUTS
— Frederick High junior receiver Davian Pryor caught eight passes for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Cadets’ 42-14 home win over Middletown on Friday.
— Brunswick’s Ben Wells rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the Railroaders’ 42-23 road win at Thomas Johnson. He also scored on a 24-yard catch-and run for Brunswick.
— Zion Ortiz ran for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns on five carries to lead Maryland School for the Deaf to a 66-0 win over Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. He added 58 receiving yards and a touchdown.
— Brunswick sophomore Layke Jensen had a hand in all four the Railroaders’ goals in the Mountain Ridge girls soccer tournament on Saturday. Jensen scored the lone goal in Brunswick’s 1-0 win over Mountain Ridge. She then had two goals and an assist in the Railroaders’ 3-0 win over Boonsboro.
— MSD setter Jade Macedo was named to the all-tournament team to lead the Orioles to a third-place finish in pool play and then a victory over Mercersburg Academy in the Silver Bracket Finals of their own tournament. Macedo finished with seven kills, four assists, two digs and six aces in the win over Mercersburg.
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory helped the Cadets capture the team cross-country championship in the Rebel Invitational at South Hagerstown High School on Saturday. She won in 19 minutes, 3.53 seconds, as Frederick beat second-place Jefferson 53-83 in the team meet.
— Linganore’s Ryan Rupp scored with 5 minutes, 42 seconds remaining to lift the Lancers to a 2-1 victory over Winters Mill in field hockey.
— Oakdale boys soccer player Aidan Wright scored three of the Bears’ four goals Monday in a 4-0 win over Williamsport.
— Middletown’s Erin McQuitty won the girls race at the Run in the Valley cross-country meet hosted by the Knights on Tuesday. Her winning time was 21 minutes, 6.19 seconds. It marked her first cross country victory since winning the Class 2A state championship in 2019.
— Catoctin’s Alex Contreras won the boys race at the Run in the Valley cross-country meet hosted by Middletown on Tuesday in 17 minutes, 27.15 seconds.
— Brady Densock scored the lone goal Tuesday night in Linganore’s 1-0 road win over Walkersville in boys soccer. It marked the Lancers’ first victory in more than a year.
— Tuscarora volleyball’s Regan Byrd served nine aces and added 14 digs in the Titans’ 3-1 win over Frederick on Tuesday.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
