Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
BOYS
Minh Le, Urbana golf
Competing in his first county tournament on Tuesday at Clustered Spires, the Hawks sophomore used a strong back nine to win the individual title with a one-under par 71. His effort led Urbana to an overall score of 295 and another county team championship.
GIRLS
Elizabeth Tucci, Oakdale golf
Tucci grabbed the girls county golf championship with a 73 on Tuesday at Clustered Spires. She edged defending champion AnPhi Le. Tucci trailed Le by two shots at the turn, but rallied for the win by going two under on the back nine.
SHOUTOUTS
n Frederick cross-country runner Caroline Gregory won her second individual title of the early season, leading her Cadets to a team title Saturday at the Rebel Invitational.
n The Brunswick boys cross-country team captured the title at the Rebel Invitational with 88 points on Saturday.
n Brunswick boys soccer player Ricky Cicmanec contributed five goals in helping the Railroaders win a pair of games and the title at the Mountain Ridge Shootout. He had three goals against Clear Spring in a 4-1 win and two goals against host Mountain Ridge in a 3-0 victory.
n Tuscarora’s Madison Slater had two assists against Severna Park in the Anne Arundel Tournament. Earlier in the week, she had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Walkersville. Teammate Nina Connors tallied a hat trick with an assist Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Middletown.
n Linganore quarterback Timmy Conner ran for two touchdowns, threw for two and snagged one of his team’s three interceptions as Linganore improved to 2-0 with a 42-7 road win over Westminster.
n Walkersville’s Micah Hess intercepted a jump-ball Oakdale pass at the goal line while guarding Cameron Dorner with under two minutes left in the game, all but sealing the Lions’ 20-14 victory on Friday.
n Brunswick’s Michael Souders totaled four touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing and one on a punt return — as the Railroaders defeated Thomas Johnson 34-3 on Friday to even their record at 1-1.
n Carmen Wilhelm’s overtime goal four minutes into the extra session gave Linganore a 1-0 field hockey win at Winters Mill on Monday.
