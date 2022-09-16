Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin tries to stay on his feet as Middletown’s Carson Smith, left, Tyler Miller (54) and Sean Gollogly (58) try to bring him down in the second quarter on Friday night at Middletown High School.
MIDDLETOWN — As Middletown football made a fourth-quarter push against Oakdale, cutting its deficit to one score, the Bears knew they had to respond to the sudden surge. So, they kept the ball in the hands of quarterback Evan Austin, their dynamic playmaker.
He pulled down a read option and found a gap, bursting through and past the lagging Knights defenders for a 61-yard touchdown dash. It was a dagger, and Austin had called it.
“Right as [coach Kurt Stein] called the play, I was like, yeah I’m pulling this and getting in the end zone,” he said.
That confidence helped stave off the Middletown charge, and Oakdale pulled out a 42-21 road win.
It was an ugly contest at times, with 10 combined turnovers and nearly 20 total penalties. Both teams gave away their first two possessions of the contest — with the Knights turning it over in the red zone both times — and both went on extended scoring droughts as the ball or a penalty marker found itself on the ground with frequency.
“It was sloppy, to be honest with you, which isn’t characteristic of Middletown or us,” Stein said.
The Bears scored three of their six touchdowns off turnovers, while the Knights had one such scoring possession.
“You can’t beat a good football team making those kinds of mistakes,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said.
Those mistakes were magnified in the fourth quarter when the Knights began their rally. They had struggled to move the ball all evening against an imposing Oakdale defense but began finding success in handing off to senior Carson Smith.
He broke through tackles and ran around the Bears for a 23-yard touchdown. Middletown (1-2) then forced a fumble at midfield, and Smith punched in his second score from 4 yards out seven plays later, cutting the deficit to 28-21.
Smith finished with 142 rushing yards on 22 carries and even passed for a 28-yard touchdown to Ty Lawson on a trick play late in the second quarter.
“I was really proud of the way our guys fought all four quarters," Delauter said. "Could have easily been a pack-in job, but they chose not to do that."
It soon swung back to Oakdale (3-0), which extended its lead on Austin’s big touchdown run. Then, Smith fumbled, and Austin soon passed to Hunter Thompson for 43 yards and the clinching score.
Austin completed seven passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, both of those going to Thompson, who had a dazzling spinning catch in the second quarter for his first score. Thompson had 134 receiving yards on five catches, while Austin had an additional 110 yards on the ground.
“I don’t care who we’re playing, [Austin] is the most dangerous guy on the field,” Stein said. “Any time he touches the ball, which is on every play, he’s got a chance to score. So as long as he’s back there, we’re going to have a shot.”
And that’s what the Bears dialed up for their junior, who sped 61 yards to put some distance between his team and the Knights. It was a dagger and ultimately insurmountable, as the turnovers and penalties that cropped up throughout the contest ended Middletown’s chances of springing a mild upset.
But Oakdale wasn’t satisfied with its sloppiness either, and it knows it will have to tighten its ball security as a run of difficult opponents looms. Yet on offense, the Bears know they have a weapon they can trust.
“[Evan’s] my brother. I know he’s got it in him,” running back-linebacker Rory Blanchard said.
NOTES: Blanchard recovered two turnovers for Oakdale. Daniel Joseph ran for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Shaun Wright had two catches for 44 yards. Joshua Crummitt had a rushing touchdown. For Middletown, Lawson had 45 receiving yards on three catches. Cam Baker passed for 57 yards and rushed for 18 more.
