Confronted with Frederick’s talented secondary, Oakdale spent most of Friday’s football game pounding the ball on the ground.
Heck, the Bears even had star defensive end-tight end Dom Nichols get in on the act, giving the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder his first six carries of the season.
But on the first play of the fourth quarter, a pass play beckoned for the Bears. They had a fourth-and-goal situation from the 3 and led by a mere four points.
The play broke down, though. So, quarterback Evan Austin barely eluded a sack, scrambled to his left, took off running and barrelled over the goal line.
That was the first of two touchdown runs Austin got in less than four minutes as the Bears relied on their reliable ground game and crucial defensive stops to hold on for a 28-16 win over the host Cadets.
This rare Friday afternoon game, held early because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, was a much-anticipated rematch of last season’s Class 3A West playoff game. Oakdale won that game 20-17 on Austin’s game-winning TD dive over the top with 28 seconds left.
“This means a lot,” Austin said of Friday’s win. “Obviously, Frederick’s always one of our big opponents. So coming to their field — them thinking we shouldn’t have won last year in the playoffs. We felt like we had to come here and get it done.”
Early on, it looked like that task would be unexpectedly easy. With 8 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter, the Bears (3-0) held a 14-0 lead, courtesy of Hunter Thompson’s game-opening 76-yard kickoff return TD and Austin’s 26-yard touchdown dash.
But the Bears wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter. One of their promising scoring drives was thwarted when Frederick cornerback Newton Essiem, who spent most of the night tightly covering the dangerous Thompson, made an interception in the end zone with 4:49 left in the second quarter.
“The kid from Frederick made a heck of a catch on that interception,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. “That was a great play.”
Frederick (2-1) cashed in that takeaway when quarterback Greyson Rollman threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Karmelo Smallwood, who was wide open on the left side of the end zone, narrowing Oakdale’s lead to 14-10.
Come the second half, the Bears mostly kept the ball on the ground. Austin completed 3 of 12 passes for 28 yards.
“We couldn’t get it going passing. They had very good DBs,” the quarterback said. “We just pounded it down their throat, kept running the ball. We just went with what was working.”
As usual, Austin was featured prominently in the rushing attack, using sneaks and scrambles to finish with 109 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. His final score, a 26-yarder, gave the Bears a 28-16 lead with 8:35 left.
But Austin shared carries with some new faces.
Senior Cole Swinimer, a senior listed as a wide receiver, got his first start at running back in place of Daniel Joseph, who was sidelined with an injury. Swinimer rushed for 77 yards on 12 carries.
“Unfortunately, Daniel’s got a little knee thing going on, he’s hurt,” Stein said. “So Cole stepped in real good in his absence. He’s got a little burst, he’s a different type of runner, kind of a smaller, quick kid, but he runs behind his pads. He had a really great game.”
Then there was Nichols, who ran for 27 yards, usually bulling up the middle.
“That’s kind of new thing for us,” Nichols said. “This is the first game we put that in, actually.”
Nichols is known more for being in an opponent’s backfield, pressuring quarterbacks or stopping running backs, and he did plenty of that on Friday. Nichols had at least three deflections, and his final one produced his first career interception when he caught the ball and returned it 34 yards in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Oakdale’s defense didn’t give up any points in the second half. Frederick’s lone touchdown during that stretch came on Essiem’s 91-yard kickoff return, his second return for a TD in as many games.
“I mean Tae, obviously, is a really good player. We keyed on that first,” said Nichols of Frederick running back Tae Anderson. “They tried to run it down our throat. We shut that down.”
Anderson, who got some carries off direct snaps, rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries. He broke loose at times, one of several players who helped the Cadets get back in the game.
Jude Hattenburg kicked a 32-yard field goal. Hollman completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards.
This wasn’t the first time this season Frederick had to bounce back from a rough first quarter. Granted, this was Frederick’s second game this week, with the other one being their win over Westminster on Monday in a game postponed by weather.
But this was the type of test the Cadets want to help prepare for tough postseason battles like the last time they faced Oakdale.
“This is why we changed our schedule up and we’re playing all these tough games,” Frederick coach Pat Cadden said. “We want these games to happen now in Week 3, not the second or third round of the playoffs.”
