OHS FHS Football
Buy Now

Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin runs the ball Friday against Frederick at Frederick High School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Confronted with Frederick’s talented secondary, Oakdale spent most of Friday’s football game pounding the ball on the ground.

Heck, the Bears even had star defensive end-tight end Dom Nichols get in on the act, giving the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder his first six carries of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription