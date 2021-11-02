Fog rolled across the field, obscuring the action on the opposite side of the field for the coaches.
A punch was thrown and landed audibly. But it wasn’t called by three referees who apparently did not see it or hear it.
And, for another 80 minutes, two high-powered girls soccer offenses could not find a way to score a goal.
But the strangest part of Tuesday night’s Class 3A West Region I championship game between top-seeded Tuscarora and third-seeded Oakdale was how it ended.
A cross sent into the box by junior forward Gwen Ladd in the first minute of overtime glanced off the top of the back and the back of the head of senior Reagan Plate and, more importantly, into the back of the net, propelling Oakdale to a stunning 1-0 road win over the previously unbeaten Titans.
“That was awesome,” Oakdale coach Annie Schwarzenberg said with tears welling up in her eyes after the Bears won their first regional title in seven years
A former player for Oakdale, she was now watching the team hoist another significant trophy as its coach.
“This is what you play for,” she said. “You play all season to wait for it to finally get cold. Because when you are playing in the cold, you are playing for championships.”
Asked about Plate’s winning goal that was scored 51 seconds into overtime, Schwarzenberg said, “I’ll take whatever body part that puts it in the net. That’s OK. Except for the hand, of course.”
Plate was asked if the game-winning sequence unfolded as she intended, and she responded, “Tooootally!” through a laugh, standing alongside the teammate who set it up, Ladd.
The last time Oakdale (14-1-2) won a regional championship in 2014, it advanced to the state semifinals. Since then, the playoffs have been reconfigured. So, the Bears will play a state quarterfinal against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday or Saturday.
All eight quarterfinalists are reseeded based on records following the regional-championship round.
Tuscarora (15-1-1), meanwhile, suffered a crushing loss after putting together another outstanding season that saw the Titans claim the Central Maryland Conference championship and outscore opponents 65-5.
But the Titans could not find a goal when they needed it most.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. But, hey, like I said, there’s a winner and a loser,” Tuscarora coach Troy Bowers said. “I knew the longer it went [scoreless], the tougher it would be on us, and the overtime just kind of played into that mentality. When you get chances to score and don’t do it, everything gets tighter on your body.”
For the first time in 80 minutes, Oakdale had the ball in an attacking position with some space.
Ladd even had time to regather herself prior to making the winning cross, just to make sure it was as good as it could be.
“Everything just stopped for a second,” she said. “The ball was in the air. Everything stopped. I saw Regan rush in, and she put it in. I was just so happy.”
The goal was the first scored in more than 180 minutes played between the teams this season. They played to a scoreless tie over 100 minutes at Oakdale on Oct. 19.
“I think the fact that we were the underdogs gave us the sense that we had something to prove,” Plate said. “Every minute has to count. We always say it comes down to who wants it more. And I truly think tonight we just wanted it more.”
