Urbana Middletown Basketball
Buy Now

Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) prepares to shoot against Middletown at Urbana High School on Tuesday. The Hawks defeated the Knights 60-40.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — Anyone familiar with Urbana’s girls basketball team might’ve been a little puzzled watching the Hawks in Tuesday’s season opener.

Looking to slow down Middletown, Urbana abandoned its trademark man-to-man defense in favor of a 3-2 zone, marking the first time in recent memory the Hawks used a zone.

Photos: Urbana vs. Middletown Basketball

1 of 39

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription