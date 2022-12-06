Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
URBANA — Anyone familiar with Urbana’s girls basketball team might’ve been a little puzzled watching the Hawks in Tuesday’s season opener.
Looking to slow down Middletown, Urbana abandoned its trademark man-to-man defense in favor of a 3-2 zone, marking the first time in recent memory the Hawks used a zone.
At least Urbana was recognizable on the other side of the floor, especially with sharpshooting guard Hannah Miles back in the lineup for the first time since tearing the ACL and meniscus in her right knee during the CMC championship game in February.
“I’m so glad to have her back,” Urbana senior guard Alanna Tate said. “It could’ve been a setback for her, but it absolutely wasn’t. She came back better than ever.”
Miles’ four 3-pointers, Tate’s double-double and stops produced by that seldom-used zone all helped the host Hawks roll to a 60-40 win over the Knights.
Wearing a brace on her right knee Tuesday, Miles wasn’t even medically cleared to play basketball until around the time tryouts started last month, so she’s still working to regain skills like cutting, driving and quickness.
Her jumper looks as lethal as ever, though. Miles, who finished with 16 points, hit all of her 3s in the second half.
“That is definitely what I’ve been working on,” the senior said.
Of course, she first had to put in plenty of rehab. Hawks coach Joe Blaser gives each player a card with a message on it before the season, and Miles’ mentioned the mental and physical work she put in so she could make a successful comeback.
“I’m just so proud of her,” he said. “She’s put in the work to be there.”
Scenes from the Urbana vs. Middletown basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday. The Hawks defeated the Knights 60-40.
Katina Zentz
Miles joins Brianna Shuttlewood and Cassidy Mahaney as major 3-point threats. All of them hit treys on Tuesday, a nice complement to Tate’s ability to score on drives.
Tate had a game-high 21 points along with 14 rebounds.
“She opens up a lot for us,” Blaser said. “She draws attention, she’s able to kick, and with the quality of scorers that we have, it’s kind of pick your poison. If they want to collapse on Alanna, we can kick to Hannah or Bri or Cassidy.”
Shuttlewood, a senior who will be heading to Washington and Lee University, hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and six rebounds.
Her 3 and Tate’s layups helped the Hawks take an early 8-0 lead. But the Knights tied the game by the second quarter, getting several strong layups from Kathryn DeGrange.
“Middletown has great guards that really drive the ball hard, and they’ve got some size inside,” Blaser said. “We felt like we were getting hurt a little bit in the paint in the first quarter, and so we made an adjustment there to go to a little bit of a zone and really try to pack it in and take that away.”
Knights coach Kara Nelson praised DeGrange, who finished with a team-high 15 points.
While the Knights return proven producers like DeGrange and guard Riley Nelson, they also have three freshmen on the roster who saw significant minutes on Tuesday.
“I saw a lot of great things tonight. I saw a lot of things that need to get better, and that’s OK,” Kara Nelson said. “That’s what first games are about. We play for February.”
NOTES — Before the game, a ceremony was held to honor Ella Bresee, an Urbana High School sophomore who died in September at the age of 15 after battling brain cancer. Players from both teams wore white T-shirts that read, "Live like Ella" and included the Twitter hashtag #EllaStrong.
