For the second time in three weeks, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera tweaked his team’s schedule to give his players more time off. Rivera met with player leaders and decided to add an extra day to the bye week by switching Monday (when players normally come in for treatment) with Tuesday (the usual off day). Rivera said he was willing to trust his players because he has been “very pleased” with their maturity and time management, including in late November, when he shuffled the calendar to give them Thanksgiving off and they later beat Atlanta.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Commanders reconvened in the auditorium at their facility. Rivera briefed his squad before what will be one of the most important games of his three-year tenure. Washington (7-5-1) will host the New York Giants (7-5-1) on “Sunday Night Football,” two weeks after tying them on the road. The implications are immense: If Washington wins, its playoff odds skyrocket to 91 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and if it loses, they sink to 34 percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription