WALKERSVILLE — When Catoctin catcher Meghan Gray was sidelined with a concussion, she still contributed by calling pitches from the dugout for Cougars ace Taylor Smith.
But Catoctin missed Gray’s powerful bat and was forced to shuffle around fielders, including Kassidy Kreitz, who filled in admirably at catcher despite having scant experience behind the plate.
So Gray’s first game on Monday since getting hurt was a welcome sight for the Cougars, even more so because they were facing a tough Walkersville team and needed a win to clinch the CMC Gambrill title. The catcher wasted little time getting back in the groove.
Gray crushed a homer over the left-center fence in her first at-bat and was involved in a pair of late defensive plays that helped preserve yet another shutout for Smith, who piled up 16 strikeouts and scattered four hits to help the visiting Cougars pull out a 2-0 win.
The Cougars (15-2, 11-1 Gambrill) finish the regular season against non-conference opponent Winters Mill and then will try to win their fifth straight CMC championship game against the yet-to-be-determined Spires Division champ.
More importantly, with the playoffs approaching, they’re back at full strength with the return of Gray, outfielder Makenzie Lewis and shortstop Carli Mazaleski, who all missed time recently but were playing on Monday. Cougars coach Jessica Valentine praised Kreitz’s catching but was glad to have everyone back at their regular positions.
Gray had been sidelined since getting hit with a foul ball while catching against Smithsburg on April 17. She called pitches in all but one of the games she missed, a duty she seems well-suited for since she and Smith began playing softball together at the 10U level.
“If anybody knows me, I do not sit still. So, it was a rough few games,” Gray said. “But I felt like I learned a lot more about Taylor because I was calling pitches from the dugout, so I learned more about the pitches she wants me to call and everything like that.”
Smith’s pitch of choice on Monday was the riseball. She figured she threw it 90 percent of the time.
The right-hander held the Lions hitless through the first five innings and prevented any balls from being put in play until Walkersville’s Hailey Putnam led off the bottom of the fifth by fouling out to the third baseman.
“She was on her A game,” Gray said of Smith. “I mean, she was pumping it. It was definitely one of the best games she’s ever pitched. She hit all of her spots.”
After drawing two walks in the first, Walkersville (14-4, 9-3 Gambrill) didn’t get another baserunner until Alexis Offutt led off the fifth with a walk. But she was thrown out trying to steal second by Gray on a play that left Mazaleski slow to get up after she hurt her leg while making the tag.
“I coached Taylor and Meghan for six years, and they’re very good ballplayers. And they’re tough,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman. “I mean, you finally get on against Taylor, and Meghan throws the fastest girl you’ve got out by four steps.”
Gray gave Smith all the offense she needed by belting her Frederick County-best ninth homer, a two-out shot in the first off starter Izzy Dietrich.
“I was expecting change-up because I know Randy, and he’s going to pitch me change-ups and outside,” Gray said. “And I saw that ball inside and I was like, ‘All right, this is my pitch. I’m going swinging,’ and I mean, I got all of that ball.”
Kreitz singled and scored on Aubrie Courtney’s RBI single in the fourth.
Walkersville threatened in the sixth, when Ella Montgomery led off with a double down the third base line. After Madison Lepeonka walked to put runners at first and second with no outs, Putnam hit a bloop single to shallow center field.
As Montgomery rounded third, second baseman Kreitz picked up the ball and fired home to Gray, who caught the ball and quickly tagged Montgomery as she slid toward home. Montgomery was called out.
“It was just a boom-boom play, and I was just making sure I got her out,” Gray said.
Asked what he saw on the play, Hinkelman said he thought Montgomery beat the tag and that there might’ve been obstruction.
“She ran well. She slid where she needed to slide,” Hinkelman said. “I don’t think we did anything wrong. If they got her out, they made a hell of a play. If not, that’s kind of the way the cookie crumbles.”
The Lions threatened again in the seventh. Caroline Hinkelman — who pitched the final 3 1-3 scoreless innings of relief — led off with a single, Dietrich delivered a one-out bunt single and both advanced on Lindsay Worley’s sac bunt. But Smith notched the game-ending strikeout.
“I think we have to do better and we have to put pressure on them a lot earlier in the game versus waiting until that late in the game,” Randy Hinkelman said.
Madi Ohler and Gray each had two hits for Catoctin.
