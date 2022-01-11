Tuscarora’s motto for this boys basketball season is stay together.
But, over the last month, the Titans have been able to do anything but, as COVID-19 seeped into the team, prompting a three-week shutdown and forcing players to work out and try to stay sharp on their own.
“It’s been really rough,” senior forward Malik Witherspoon confessed.
Back on the court Tuesday and playing just their second game since returning from the holiday break, Tuscarora needed contributions from just about everyone to hold off visiting Thomas Johnson 73-64 and improve to 5-1 overall.
Eight different players found their way into the scoring column, which has been somewhat customary for the Titans.
But they really needed everyone on this particular occasion because the team was feeling the impact of the extended layoff. Three starters wound up cramping over the course of the game.
“I was nervous all day. I was hoping we’d play together,” coach Lasan Scott said while mopping his forehead with a towel after the game. “Again, that’s how we are going to win. I wasn’t expecting anyone to have a breakout game. But it was the hustle plays that worked out tonight. Getting on the floor for loose balls. The rebounding. Even when they threw a punch at us, we still stayed together and hung in there.”
Looking as if they had missed no time at all, the Titans scored the first 10 points and jumped out to a 15-2 lead over Thomas Johnson.
But, by the early stages of the second quarter, the Patriots (6-3) had turned their big deficit into a 25-21 lead, forcing the Titans to regroup.
Junior guard Jordan Chaney made a layup and a 3-pointer to help steady the ship for Tuscarora, and a steal and a layup by junior guard Latrell Mark right before time expired in the first half staked the Titans to a 34-32 lead at halftime.
Witherspoon led the way for Tuscarora with 20 points, a few points higher than his season average.
Happy to do all the little things to help his team win, he also pulled down 14 rebounds and made two steals.
“I like doing all of the dirty work,” the 6-foot-5 Witherspoon said. “Nobody does it, and the college coaches love that stuff.”
Tuscarora stepped on the accelerator again in the third quarter, outscoring TJ 23-11. Mark helped close the period with a flourish, throwing down a one-handed dunk and then feeding an alley-oop to teammate Camron Harry.
The lead grew to 17 in the fourth quarter before TJ mounted another rally and pulled to within five points in the final minute.
The Patriots were undone by a season-high 20 turnovers.
“That was the difference,” TJ coach John Manley said. “You can’t win ballgames with that. I don’t know what the reason was. We haven’t turned the ball over like that all season.”
Oscar Contreras made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Patriots. His performance followed a 35-point effort from his younger brother, Christian, that highlighted a 72-31 victory for TJ in the junior-varsity game.
Cecil Doherty added 16 points for the Patriots in the varsity contest.
“I thought we had a good game plan,” Manley said. “We just didn’t execute it.”
