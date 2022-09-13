MIDDLETOWN — Entering Tuesday, it had been more than 1,000 days since Erin McQuitty won a cross-country meet.
She took the state by storm as a freshman in 2019, winning the Class 2A championship. But McQuitty had not crossed the finish line first since, slowed by a pandemic and struggles to round back into peak form.
Now, the senior is Middletown’s top girls runner, and she just needed a victory to steady her mind.
McQuitty got that at her home race Tuesday afternoon, clinching first in 21 minutes, 6.19 seconds at the annual Run in the Valley. Catoctin senior Alex Contreras won the boys race with a 17:27.15.
Urbana, led by Ivy Coldren’s second place finish at 21:15.18, claimed the girls team championship. Oakdale won the boys team title, paced by senior Abhishek Mudireddy (second, 18:20.39).
“It felt really good just to win and come back,” McQuitty said. “The last few races, I got third, so I was like, I’ve got to get higher up.”
Though she was in a tight two-person race with Coldren for most of the 5-kilometer course, McQuitty pulled ahead in the final sweeping right-hand turn to finish about nine seconds clear of her nearest competitor.
But Coldren’s effort wasn’t for naught, as she paced the Hawks to the team title. Urbana sophomore Maia Bell finished seventh, junior Alyssa Davies crossed eighth, freshman Maya Osher finished 11th and junior Nikita Arya was 12th to round out the team’s scorers.
The course at Middletown Park was muddy after Monday evening’s storms left several inches of standing water on parts of the grass. Though some of that had evaporated by the time the starting pistol rang out Tuesday, several runners still slipped through parts of the course, and many finished the race with mud flecks on their legs and uniforms.
“This course is so muddy, and it’s very tiring,” McQuitty said. “The hills weren’t bad, but the potholes and the mud today were a little bit rough.”
It slowed down runners across the field, though Contreras showed little ill effect in his race.
He pulled ahead around the one-mile mark and extended his advantage from there, even turning around at one point to find no one within view. Contreras clocked his first win of the season, finishing 53 seconds clear of Mudireddy.
“It was hard to get footing at times, and you had to focus on that a lot, but I tried to just not worry about the mud too much because everyone runs in the mud,” Contreras said. “I was just working on getting out hard and staying ahead.”
The Cougars finished second in the boys team standings to the Bears. Following Mudireddy for Oakdale were junior Sam Skinner (fourth); sophomore David Tressler (fifth); senior Ryan Brightman (eighth); and sophomore Keenan Vance (14th).
Contreras’ Catoctin teammate, junior Santiago Canadas Fraga, claimed third.
Linganore’s top finisher was senior Cole Williamson (sixth). Frederick junior Thomas McReal took ninth. Middletown junior Lorenzo Richards placed 15th. Walkersville junior Akash Hirpara was 18th.
Senior Anna Quackenbush was Linganore’s top girls finisher in third. Oakdale junior Madison Chorney placed fifth. Thomas Johnson sophomore Erin Reeder took 10th. Catoctin junior Keira Taylor finished 16th. Walkersville senior Kylie Schultz was 24th. Frederick freshman Samantha Milsovic was 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.