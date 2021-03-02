Mark Wolcott enjoyed his three years as an assistant principal at Urbana High School, but he still hoped, someday, to get the opportunity to be involved again on the athletics side of education.
On Monday, the 52-year-old Wolcott got his wish when he was named the new athletic director at Oakdale High School.
Wolcott takes over from acting Bears AD Mitch Rubin seven years to the day that Wolcott began in that role at Tuscarora High, where he was the athletic director for four years before becoming an assistant principal.
Rubin, who had assumed the interim job last fall when original Oakdale AD Chris Krivos left the position, now returns to his role as Bears boys varsity soccer coach.
“The three years I served as an assistant principal at Urbana was a great experience for me,” Wolcott said. “I had the opportunity to work with some great teachers and administrators. Now I’m excited to be able to have the chance to become involved with athletics once again.”
Wolcott moves into a position overseeing a sports program that has quickly become successful on a broad scale, locally and statewide. Oakdale High has been open for just 11 years, yet Bears teams have captured 18 state championships.
Wolcott’s duties include coordinating use of the athletic facilities at Oakdale, but his primary job focuses on working with the coaches of all of the varsity and junior varsity sports at the school, helping to set schedules and establish athletic policy. It’s a time-consuming job, but his previous experience as an AD at Tuscarora makes things a little easier.
Wolcott’s 28 years of soccer coaching experience in Frederick County also help make him a valuable resource for his staff.
He’s a former head boys soccer coach at Frederick. Wolcott was also an instrumental assistant girls coach at Thomas Johnson under Chuck Nichols, when the Patriots won two state championships (Class 4A-3A in 1997; Class 4A in 2001).
When Tuscarora opened in 2003, Wolcott became the school’s first girls varsity soccer coach. And, despite not having any upperclassmen, Tuscarora won the Class 1A state championship the following year. In 2005, he led the Titans to the Class 3A title. He also guided Tuscarora to the 2009 Class 3A state title.
Wolcott coached girls soccer for 11 years before being promoted to athletic director. He still coaches club soccer, serving as the head coach of the FC Frederick Women’s Pro 23 League team for current and past collegiate players.
Wolcott’s return to athletics administration comes at a challenging time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of last spring’s sports season, abbreviated this year’s winter sports season and moved an abbreviated fall sports season into March and part of April. Spring sports will be extended through mid-June.
“We’re excited to be able to get the athletes back out on the field after such a long time off, eventually getting some fans back in the stands,” Wolcott said. “But everything’s being done with an abundance of caution. Things are lot different right now.”
The bottom line, he said, is the health and safety of the student-athletes and everyone involved with their teams.
“At the same time,” he added, “we want to continue the fine athletic traditions here at Oakdale.”
