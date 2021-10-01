Linganore coach Rick Conner considers senior Zane Bailey to be one of the county’s best-kept secrets in football. Or at least he did.
During the spring season, Bailey suffered from shin splints, which prevented him from showcasing his 4.5 speed in the 40-yard-dash or his ball skills. Prior to that, his only varsity experience was as a late-season junior varsity call-up as a sophomore the year before.
But now Bailey is a certified weapon for the unbeaten Lancers (5-0) in the passing game and on special teams, and his three big kickoff returns Friday night either accounted for or set up all three of Linganore’s touchdowns in a 24-13 homecoming victory over Middletown.
“We’ve got to get him the ball,” Conner said. “He can make a difference, and he did.”
The 5-foot-9, 168-pound Bailey returned the opening kickoff 60 yards, setting up a 10-yard touchdown pass at the pylon from senior quarterback Timmy Conner to senior receiver Jacob McEntire.
Then, following 2-yard touchdown run by Middletown’s outstanding junior, Carson Smith, Bailey returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put the Lancers back in front at 14-7 with a little more than a minute to play in the first quarter.
Late in the third quarter, following another touchdown run by Middletown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Clark Cheairs, Bailey returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards deep into Knights territory.
That set up a 5-yard run by sophomore Ethan Arneson, one of the stars in last week’s 54-53 overtime win over Oakdale with 353 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Arneson, the leading rusher in Frederick County, settled for more modest totals against Middletown’s formidable defensive front, as he finished with 145 yards on 27 carries.
Bailey said he previously returned kicks in youth football before moving away from doing it. Conner felt that putting him back there on kickoffs and punts was a way for Linganore to dramatically alter field position in their favor.
“Vision. You’ve got to be able to see the hole,” Bailey said. “My blockers set it up. That’s all that matters.”
Linganore practices special teams every day it takes the field, and Friday’s victory was a testament to that effort.
Senior kicker Quinn Ruch made a 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, and the Lancers also blocked an extra point in what could be fairly called a special-teams win for them.
“Now they know why we do it,” Conner said of concentrating on special teams so much in practice.
Linganore has now charged through the meat of its schedule with its perfect record intact. Over the last three weeks, the Lancers have taken down county heavyweights Walkersville (3-1), Oakdale (2-2) and Middletown (4-2).
“We weren’t mistake free, but we were pretty daggone good when we needed to be good,” Conner said of the win over Middletown. “Offensively, we made plays when we needed to make plays. Defensively, we had two [interceptions] in the fourth quarter.”
The Knights, meanwhile, suffered their second loss in three games after losing to Oakdale on Sept. 17 and then beating Boonsboro last week.
Smith stayed on Arneson’s heels for the county rushing lead with 167 yards on 26 carries. It marked a rare occasion he had been held under 200 yards.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said of the loss. “I am extremely proud of our young men. They played their guts out. Besides [three] unfortunate kick returns, I was extremely proud of the way our defense played, and extremely proud of the way our offense played. Someone told me we had more yards than them offensively.”
