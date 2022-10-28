Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
MIDDLETOWN — With the game tied and 30 seconds left in regulation, Middletown’s Cam Baker made up his mind: no matter what, he was scoring on the next play and winning the game.
The call came for a designed quarterback sneak from 2 yards out, a change of pace from the typical handoffs to bruising back Carson Smith.
“I was getting in the end zone. I had to, for my teammates, for the community,” Baker said.
He took the snap and plowed forward behind his offensive line. And just as he predicted, Baker surged into the end zone.
The score clinched a 28-21 home victory for the Knights over rival Walkersville Friday night, their seventh straight in the series. It was the fourth time they had taken the lead in the contest, as the Lions had answered their previous three touchdowns.
But with so little time left, Walkersville couldn’t muster one final rally, and Middletown sealed the win with a sack by senior defensive lineman Sam McHugh.
“I saw the quarterback there and wrapped him up. Nothing felt better,” McHugh said.
The defense stood tall the previous possession, too, leading to Baker’s clinching score.
The Lions (4-5) scored on their first two possessions of the second half — a 20-yard Brad Dawson pass to Achilles Whitby and a 32-yard Rony Lopez run — and swiftly moved the ball into Knights territory on their third.
Scenes from the Middletown vs. Walkersville football game at Middletown High School on Friday. The Knights defeated the Lions 28-21.
Katina Zentz
But as Walkersville got inside Middletown’s 30-yard line, the Knights clamped down. They stuffed the Lions’ rushing attack on three straight plays, including a fourth-down stand that left Lopez with nowhere to go.
“We knew we needed to come together as a team, and so we basically said, ‘Everyone do your job right here. We’re going to play together.’ And everyone did,” Middletown senior defensive back Nick Coleman said.
It was a resilient effort that came a week after the Knights were a failed 2-point conversion away from being upset by Catoctin. In that contest, Middletown started strong before coasting and letting the Cougars back into the game.
Against a stronger Walkersville squad, the Knights knew there was no such margin for mental errors.
“It was something we harped on all week, not letting the foot off the gas pedal,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said.
So, even when the Lions punched back, as they repeatedly did Friday, the Knights (6-3) did not fold.
Smith, as expected, provided much of that response on the ground, scoring Middletown’s first three touchdowns, each one breaking a tie and putting his team in front. He carried 29 times for 194 yards a week after sitting out the win over Catoctin to rest an injury.
As such, Walkersville kept up the pressure but ultimately never led.
“Two really good teams battling. They just made one more play than we did,” Lions coach Joe Polce said.
That play was called for Baker on the Knights’ final series.
The prior two plays went to Smith, who rumbled for gains of 21 and 23 yards to set up the winner. In most cases, that short-yardage situation would call for another Smith run.
But the coaches told Baker to take it in. So, he made up his mind — he would do just that.
“It was beautiful. They expect you to go one way, and you flow the other, and it’s an easy touchdown,” Smith said.
NOTES: Middletown locked up the No. 2 seed in the 2A West region and a home playoff game next week against Hammond with the win. Dawson threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Lopez had 17 carries for 104 yards.
