WALKERSVILLE — Catoctin girls basketball player Chayney Barnhart recalled a defensive request made by teammate Emma Wivell at halftime.
“She said we’re keeping them under 15,” said Barnhart, referring to how many points Wivell wanted to limit the Lions to during the second half. “And we did it.”
Wivell’s goal was already assured of being achieved when Walkersville inbounded the ball with 6.1 seconds left because, at that point, Catoctin’s defense had given up just nine points since halftime.
The only thing was, the Lions only trailed by a point at the time. So, the Cougars were in dire need of yet another stop — and Barnhart provided it.
A post player who has enjoyed squeezing in some basketball games before playing her main sport, volleyball, later this month, Barnhart made a steal after Walkersville inbounded the ball to help the Cougars hold on for a 38-37 win.
“I was just looking for the ball,” Barnhart said of her win-sealing steal. “I turned around and I just looked and I stepped, and the ball was there.”
It was a fitting way for the Cougars to wrap up their third win in as many days. With such a grind and scant practice because of weather and the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, both teams have endured offensive struggles, so that makes stingy defense all-the-more important.
“We always say hands-down, how are we going to win it? It’s going to be with our defense,” Cougars coach Amy Entwistle said. “And I think that last possession is a prime example of just the girls going out and executing.”
After Wivell hit her second foul shot to give the Cougars a 37-36 lead with 8.4 seconds left, Walkersville brought the ball past mid-court and called a timeout.
Originally, there were 4.8 seconds left on the game clock. But before Walkersville inbounded the ball, more time was added, giving the Lions 6.1 seconds to try for the game-winning shot.
“We had something called, and they put more time on the clock and we thought, OK, let’s run this other one that we thought was a little bit better,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “Usually we get it, it’s usually open. And today, they did a great job. The girl helped and stole it.”
The play helped prevent another lead change on a night full of them.
“A great game tonight,” Bolyard said. “We just came up on the short end.”
Both teams, like pretty much every other one in the county, have endured struggles after having just a few practices before belatedly starting their abbreviated season.
Even basics like foul shots can be difficult. With the game tied at 36, Wivell missed her first free throw with 8.4 seconds left. But she sank the second one for what proved to be the game-winning point.
“I’ve been a little cold from the foul line, but I just knew that I had to knock down that shot. There was no other option,” Wivell said. “I wasn’t going to leave it up to going to overtime.”
Both teams had played enough basketball this week. On Friday, both the Cougars (3-0) and Lions (1-2) were playing their third game in three days.
“You’ve just got to dig deep and push,” Catoctin’s Lily Gadra said. “And it’s already harder with the mask, but we just tried our best and did it.”
Even more impressive, Catoctin pulled out the win despite playing most of the second half without standout Emily Williams, who fouled out with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
Gadra led the Cougars with nine points, while Wivell and Lily Smith each scored eight.
Ry Brunner, who hit three 3-pointers, led the Lions with 11 points. Indatou Ali-Goukoye had eight points and 12 rebounds, and Jill Silver had three steals.
