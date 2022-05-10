Frederick County had a total of six local teams garner top seeds Tuesday when the MPSSAA revealed its regional baseball and softball brackets for activity that begins Thursday with the quarterfinals.
On the baseball side, Catoctin, Tuscarora and Urbana earned No. 1 seeds. As for softball, Catoctin, Walkersville and Linganore got the nods.
Here is a summary of the schedule for Frederick County teams.
BASEBALL
Class 1A West Region II: No. 1 Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye. No. 4 Brunswick hosts No. 5 Smithsburg in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to a semifinal Saturday at Catoctin.
Class 2A West Region II: No. 3 Walkersville hosts No. 6 Oakdale in the quarterfinals, while No. 5 Middletown travels to No. 4 Hammond.
Class 3A West Region I: No. 1 Tuscarora has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 7 Frederick in the quarters. No. 3 Oakdale hosts No. 6 South Hagerstown. No. 4 Linganore hosts No. 5 North Hagerstown, with the winner traveling to Tuscarora in the semifinals Saturday.
Class 4A West Region II: No. 1 Urbana has a quarterfinal bye. In the semifinals, it will host either No. 4 Gaithersburg or No. 5 Quince Orchard.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A West Region II: No. 1 Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye before hosting either No. 4 Hancock or No. 5 Williamsport in the semifinals Monday. No. 6 Brunswick visits No. 3 Boonsboro in the quarters.
Class 2A West Region II: No. 1 Walkersville has a quarterfinal bye before hosting either No. 4 Poolesville or No. 5 Hammond in the semifinals Monday. No. 3 Middletown hosts No. 6 Oakland Mills in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A West Region I: No. 1 Linganore has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 7 North Hagerstown in the quarters. No. 3 Tuscarora hosts No. 6 Frederick. No. 5 Oakdale visits No. 4 South Hagerstown, with the winner traveling to Walkersville in the semifinals Monday.
Class 4A West Region II: No. 2 Urbana has a quarterfinal bye before hosting either No. 3 Northwest or No. 6 Quince Orchard in the semifinals Monday.
