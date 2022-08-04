The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged all aspects of life, including sports. In the Frederick area, basketball referees were hit particularly hard.
International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 214, which is Frederick County’s nationally sanctioned group of referees, is down to around 70 officials, a roughly 30 percent drop from before the pandemic.
“Not a lot of people wanted to be out there on the court with COVID. And with infection rates the way they were, they didn’t want to take a chance, and I understand that,” IAABO Board 214 Vice President Doug Gardner said. “It’s just a reality of life.”
IAABO is looking for help. Prospective referees must complete a seven-week training class plus an exam to become a rookie official. This year’s session begins Aug. 17 at Walkersville High.
While the board will still be able to fulfill all obligations for this winter’s high school season, the shortage is limiting the availability of officials to fill refereeing needs in recreational, travel and youth leagues. And they are only slowly recouping their losses.
The board hired fewer than five officials last year, Gardner said. That’s significantly less than the typical yearly hire of around 10 referees, according to IAABO Board 214 President Eric Whisner.
Interest has slowly ticked up this year, Whisner said, but it’s still below pre-pandemic levels.
“Certainly COVID played a big role [in reducing numbers], but some of it has been because of the [negative] environment centered around officiating, not just in basketball, but in all sports,” Whisner said. “It’s harder to recruit a lot of our younger officials because of that.”
