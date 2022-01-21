Snow days, a COVID break, an ever-changing game schedule and a youthful roster are just some of the challenges that have presented themselves this winter for coach Rachael Easterday and the Linganore’s girls basketball team.
Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, the inexperienced Lancers will be without their leading scorer, Meg Hummel, who broke her collarbone against South Hagerstown and had surgery earlier this week.
Friday night against North Hagerstown — which traveled with just eight players — the Lancers showed at times how much they miss her steady scoring presence while trying to contain the Hubs’ Gabby Grantham-Medley.
Holding an eight-point lead after three quarters, the Lancers watched their lead evaporate as the Hubs played their best basketball in the fourth quarter of a 54-47 road victory over Linganore.
“[Grantham-Medley] is an amazing basketball player, and she hit some clutch shots, and they hit their foul shots down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Easterday said. “Today’s loss was not for lack of effort.”
With just two seniors on the roster, Easterday has had to turn to players such as Julia Mitchell (eight points, seven rebounds) and freshman Kayleigh Lake (six points, two blocks) to help fill the void left by Hummel.
“This is the youngest team I’ve ever coached, and of this team I’ve only coached three of the girls, who didn’t get in [during the spring season] because I had eight seniors last year in the COVID year,” Easterday said.
“Julia’s been with me since she was a freshman and this year she’s really coming on. When Meg Hummel went out, I had to move her to the post, so we’re just trying to tweak all those things. But then we have a practice, then a snow day and I’m trying to text her. It’s just a lot, but we’re coming along.”
Mitchell and Lake were limited by foul trouble throughout while trying to contain the athletic Grantham-Medley, who finished with a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals.
Mired in a stretch of five games in eight days, the Lancers (6-4) have no time to digest the defeat with an upcoming gauntlet of Frederick on Saturday, followed by Oakdale, Catoctin and Urbana next week.
Playing a back-and-forth first half, neither team seized control, with seven different lead changes and ties before the Hubs emerged with a 30-28 halftime lead.
Out of the break, the Lancers held the Hubs (5-5) scoreless, going on a 10-0 run to take a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hubs started the first minute of the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run off three Lancers turnovers. Another turnover in front of Easterday turned into a jump shot from Grantham-Medley that tied the game at 38-38 with 6:35 to play.
Mitchell fouled out with just over five minutes to play, and Lake fouled out less than 90 seconds later as Easterday turned to her bench to look for replacements over the final 3:45, trailing 45-44.
“My two top scorers fouled out, so when that happened it was hard to score,” Easterday said.
Kayla Keyes hit three of four foul shots. Then, dribbling downcourt with loose defense by the Lancers, Grantham-Medley swished in a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Hubs ahead 51-44 with 2:26 to play.
Linganore cut the Hubs’ lead to 51-47 with 1:33 remaining as Grace Snyder (10 points) converted a pair of foul shots and Gracie Wilson split a pair of free throws, but the in-your-face defense by North Hagerstown was too much for the Lancers to overcome.
“I’m proud of them. They fight and they work to do everything to get the win,” Easterday said.
Linganore won the JV game 44-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.