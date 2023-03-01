Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Inbounding the ball, Oakdale’s Taylor Berger couldn’t help but smile.
Berger and the Bears were 17 seconds from a marquee win over Linganore, the county’s top girls basketball squad all season. That smile grew wider as she was fouled in desperation by the Lancers, victory ever more certain as she sank a free throw to push Oakdale’s lead to three possessions.
And the smile turned to full on jubilation and cheering at the final buzzer, capping the Bears’ 63-55 road win in a Class 3A West regional final Wednesday. They advanced to states for the second time, the first coming in 2015.
“Just relief that we finally got it,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment.”
Berger, one of three seniors for Oakdale (19-6), had waited the longest, the team’s previous three years ending at this stage in the region final or not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the entire Bears squad felt relief — after taking two losses to Linganore in the regular season, they regrouped and knocked out their foe in the playoffs for the second straight year.
All the yelling, the cheering, the incoherent screaming along to music in the locker room postgame, is something to savor.
“Dude, it just feels surreal. It’s crazy,” junior guard Skai Bayless said, laughing as she tried to process the moment.
She commanded Oakdale in the second half, helping it hold a halftime lead the rest of the way. Even though the Bears never led by more than 10 and the Lancers cut their deficit to two early in the fourth quarter, Bayless always seemed to have an answer.
Oakdale girls defeated Linganore in a Class 3A West region final Wednesday night at Linganore. They advance to state tournament.
Bill Green
She slashed inside in transition and off pick-and-rolls, watching layups drop through and frequently getting fouled in the process. Bayless scored 10 of her 17 points in the final frame, also pulling down eight rebounds and dishing seven assists.
“There were times where they would score, and it was like, here they go,” Oakdale coach Rob Healy said. “But whether it was Skai making a play or somebody else doing something, it was awesome.”
And Bayless led the charge on defense, too, frustrating Linganore’s shooters all evening. She was in charge of guarding the dangerous Trinity Lindblade, who can find buckets from just about anywhere on the floor.
While Lindblade finished with 10 points, she was inefficient in her shots, both from close range and long distance.
“You’re not going to stop her, but we had to limit her, not let her get loose for all those 3s,” Healy said.
That was true of the Lancers as a whole, who frequently saw attempts clang off the rim or miss wildly. The Bears pulled down numerous offensive rebounds, too, cutting off several Linganore possessions at one meager look.
It also didn’t help that the Lancers had three players foul out, including leading scorer Trysten Colburn (15 points), forcing coach Rachael Easterday to mix and match her lineups.
“Their defensive pressure was way more intense this time, which I expected,” Easterday said. “We tried to do different things against it, but we missed a lot of shots, which doesn’t help.”
That meant Linganore (21-4) was in trouble from the start, especially as Oakdale couldn’t miss early. Junior guard Alisa Ortiz drained two triples in the first two minutes, part of five 3s en route to a game-high 19 points.
Though the Lancers went on a 10-0 run to claim a lead at the end of the first quarter, it didn’t last long as Ortiz hit another trey to give the Bears the advantage again.
“I wasn’t gonna lose the game,” Ortiz said.
They pulled ahead for good with a five-point swing in a five-second span late in the second quarter, as Brynn Ohlhoff put one back and McKenna Witt drilled an open 3.
Oakdale held off Linganore from there, never trailing the rest of the way and icing the region title on Berger’s free throw. It meant she and her teammates could continue smiling the rest of the night and into states.
“The biggest thing was we were playing for each other,” Berger said. “We just battled for each other, and it was all about winning as a team.”
NOTES: Berger had seven points for Oakdale. Jane Rape added eight points and five rebounds. Alexis Rowe had six rebounds, and Emma Carey pulled down five boards. In addition to Colburn and Lindblade, Emma Bowers (11 points) and Julia Mitchell (10 points) also finished in double figures for Linganore.
