When the final whistle blew to signal the end of 100 minutes of action, players from both Oakdale and Manchester Valley boys soccer immediately laid down on the turf in exhaustion. Those that remained standing helped stretch out those on the ground, with both teams dealing with cramps and fatigue.
It was a scene befitting of the night’s contest, one in which both sides exerted every last ounce of energy on each shot, run and save. And it’s fitting neither team had an edge, with the Bears and Mavericks playing to a tight 1-1 draw Thursday night at Oakdale High.
“Preseason, we didn’t have the effort and drive we did last year,” Oakdale senior captain Aidan Wright said. “We were like, ‘The first thing we need to do [tonight] is effort.’ The minute we stepped out there and started warming up, locked in. Moment we finished, locked in. Moment we started the game, we worked hard to every ball and pushed ourselves.”
Wright was particularly present on most of the Bears’ offensive opportunities, eventually seeing limited action near the end of the match due to calf cramps. Before that, he netted their lone goal on a left-footed strike after an excellent move around a defender.
That came about 11 minutes into the second half and energized Oakdale after several golden first-half chances were robbed by Manchester Valley keeper Joseph Peloquin and an early goal was nullified by an offsides.
“They’re giving a lot right now to understand a new system that they don’t play in club. It takes a lot of time and effort,” Bears coach Wil Ricketts said. “Once that goal came in, it just kind of relieved them, and they were like, ‘OK we can do this.’”
Oakdale (0-0-1) kept pushing, but Peloquin kept coming up with big save after big save.
The Bears also lamented the game’s final seconds, when they had three wide-open looks that they could not finish. But it wasn’t for lack of trying, and it’s something they can polish for future matches.
“We left a couple chances out there we should have finished, but I’m happy with the effort,” Wright said.
They may not have even had those opportunities if not for junior keeper Max Davis, who made his first varsity start Thursday after manning the JV net last year.
He stopped nearly a dozen shots, including a trio of clutch saves in the final 15 minutes of regulation to force extra time as Oakdale began dragging a bit in front of him.
“I’ve been used to that with club, making big saves in big games,” Davis said. “I’ve just been told that’s all I need to do, keep the ball out of the net and keep us in games.”
That was the case earlier in the contest, too, as he stonewalled the Mavericks’ Xavier Bowman on a penalty kick with a couple minutes remaining in the first half. It was revenge after Bowman converted a penalty kick in the ninth minute and kept the Bears within one.
“He’s literally a brick wall,” Wright said.
And so, after all that tense back and forth, neither side found itself a winner.
But that didn’t completely disappoint Oakdale, which persevered while missing a few starters. Though many of the Bears ended the contest on the ground in exhaustion, opening the season with that level of intensity is something they can carry into future matches.
“We have guys stepping in, and I told them to just keep working,” Ricketts said. “They’re giving a lot right now. The effort was amazing.”
