Elise Smith knew her Oakdale volleyball team could do much better than what it showed in the first set of Thursday’s match at Frederick.
The Bears weren’t able to get that much-needed scoring run to overtake the Cadets and dropped the set, 25-23. That was enough to wake the team up just about everywhere on the court.
“We just needed to be more cohesive and work together more,” Smith said. “We needed to communicate out on the floor a lot better.”
Coming out in the second set, Oakdale took on its more familiar, aggressive style of play. The Bears’ serves crossed the net with greater authority, their attack on the front line was relentless and their ability to cause Frederick to commit unforced errors was evident.
With everything back in place, Oakdale seized the momentum of the match and didn’t let up the rest of the way, going on to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7 win.
“Once we were able to start doing that, we were able to get back into what we’re supposed to be doing,” Smith said. “We did a much better job from then on.”
There were other factors in play on Thursday, in addition to an early challenge from Frederick.
Since volleyball this season is being played in the late winter and early spring months, many high school players are involved with club volleyball, which tends to be more active during the winter and spring months. Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch said he was missing three starters on Thursday for that reason.
“It’s definitely a challenge, trying to balance high school and club volleyball,” Oakdale junior Maggie Cole said.
Dorsch said there are some club tournaments in progress, so he told those players to go ahead and play for their respective club teams.
High school volleyball is normally played in the fall, but since there were no fall sports last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frederick County Public Schools moved those sports to the winter and early spring months, with abbreviated schedules and no playoffs.
Like many high school coaches in the area, Dorsch is trying to make the best of things.
“We have written up on our board at school, be responsible, be flexible,” he said. “We’ve got to be responsible, with all the COVID stuff, but we, particularly me, have to be flexible with all these kids playing club volleyball.”
Dorsch said there are times when some conflicts arise between high school and club volleyball, making things difficult at times. “But we’re working around it,” he said. “I’m giving them the day off tomorrow. They’re all playing so hard, we just need to give them some time.”
Oakdale struggled at first on Thursday. The Bears traded leads with Frederick back and forth in the first set but never led by more than four points before the Cadets got a workable lead and held on to take the first set 25-23.
Coming out in the second set, Oakdale began turning things around, back in its normal routine of play. There was little Frederick could to do to stop the Bears.
“I’m pretty sure our service capabilities were better in the second set,” Cole said. “We were able to position the ball better at the net, giving our hitters a chance to hit the ball more efficiently.”
Dorsch said Oakdale missed a lot of serves in the first set. “We weren’t passing the ball well,” he said. “When Elise gets going, there’s not a whole lot of people that are going to be able to stop her. She’s really turned the corner right now.”
Smith led Oakdale with 19 kills and four aces. Ryan O’Neal had 19 assists with four kills and eight aces. Cole had seven kills. Jenna Harding had 16 assists.
Frederick coach Cheri Herschman said being able to return to the volleyball court after such a long layoff is a challenge, but she likes the way the team has bonded in such a short time.
“We’re working through it,” Herschman said.
