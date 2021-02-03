THURMONT — A group of Catoctin varsity boys basketball players walked through the dark parking lot toward doors that led to their school’s gymnasium on Wednesday night.
In a husky voice, one of them shouted, “It’s gameday!”
Yes, it was. Finally.
The Cougars were about to host Oakdale in a belated season-opener for both teams. Neither had played in a nearly a year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown of Frederick County Public School sports.
In fact, the Bears suited up seven players on Wednesday who saw their bid for a state title last March denied when their Class 2A semifinals game got canceled because of the health crisis.
While both teams were coming off stellar seasons, neither played the kind of basketball they played last February after having only a handful of practices to prepare for Thursday’s opener, which the Bears won 65-34 and featured a slew of missed shots and turnovers.
Still, players were thankful for getting to play an abbreviated season, which will last just two weeks.
“It felt great,” said Oakdale junior Alex Hawkins, who finished with a game-high 14 points along with eight rebounds and six steals. “It’s been forever, especially not getting our opportunity last year, we felt like we had something to prove.”
Hawkins is one of the returnees from last year’s team, which beat Elkton in the state quarterfinals but never got to play again because of the shutdown.
“We have unfinished business,” Bears coach Brandon Long said. “Our season was still playing when we got cut and the ability for these guys on the team last year to come together and — closure would be the kind of word I would use.”
Granted, Wednesday’s game was starkly different than any played by Oakdale, Catoctin or any other Frederick County team in 2019-20.
The bleachers were virtually empty, save for team personnel, a sportswriter and some JV players, because spectators weren’t allowed to attend.
Instead of a jump ball, a coin toss determined which team got the game’s first possession. And with no crowd, the buzzer sounded all-the-louder and the only cheering came from Catoctin cheerleaders and players.
“Good shot, Will!” a Bears player yelled as Oakdale sophomore Will Rodriguez’s free throw went through the hoop.
Players, coaches and refs wore masks, although Long wore a face shield.
“Like Andy Reid out here,” he said of the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach.
And because of the day-by-day nature of this abbreviated season, when games could be canceled at any time for virus-related issues, Catoctin coach Brian Burdette briefly put senior JJ Zirkle, who is sidelined with a dislocated knee, into the game when the Cougars inbounded the ball with 6:47 left in the second quarter.
Once the ball was inbounded, a timeout was called so Zirkle could return to the sideline, and both teams applauded as he did so.
“I wanted to get him out on the court one last time,” Burdette said. “So, Oakdale’s coach was nice enough [to go along with the gesture]. I was letting the referees know that we did that and got him in for a second.
“I mean, these seniors have had a bad enough time,” he said. “I wanted to get them all in there.”
The Cougars could not bounce back from a slow start Wednesday.
“That first quarter really hurt us,” Burdette said. “They came in and punched us in the mouth, and we never recovered.”
Aside from Hawkins, Oakdale got 11 points and four assists from Garrison Linton, 11 points and seven rebounds from Cameron Dorn and 10 points from Rodriguez.
There were familiar flashes from a program that typically ranks among Frederick County’s best. But there were also rough stretches where the Bears were plagued with errant passes or unwise shots.
“It’s rough, something we haven’t ever experienced and hopefully never will again,” Long said. “You can tell, obviously, it’s not a perfect product. Far from that. But you’re talking about five days of practice after a long break, and then three days off because of the snow.
“It’s a work in progress, we’ll do the best we can in two weeks,” he said. “But we play again [Thursday] and Friday. I guess we’ll have to work on it during the games.”
As the game progressed, Catoctin started to get shots to fall, including from well behind the arc. Dylan Click led the Cougars with nine points, and Dylan Nicholson scored eight.
Oakdale won the JV game 54-37. Ayden Fry led the Bears with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
