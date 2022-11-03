Since Oakdale football fell to Frederick two weeks ago, the Bears have eagerly sought a rematch in the playoffs. Their first order of business was taking care of North Hagerstown in Thursday night’s Class 3A West Region quarterfinal, which would be necessary to get to the unbeaten Cadets.

From the first play — an 88-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff by Hunter Thompson — Oakdale looked like a team ready to rematch with its foe. And at the end of the night, when the clock ran out on a 53-0 home drubbing of the Hubs, the Bears secured the matchup they wanted with as complete a performance as any.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription