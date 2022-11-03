Since Oakdale football fell to Frederick two weeks ago, the Bears have eagerly sought a rematch in the playoffs. Their first order of business was taking care of North Hagerstown in Thursday night’s Class 3A West Region quarterfinal, which would be necessary to get to the unbeaten Cadets.
From the first play — an 88-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff by Hunter Thompson — Oakdale looked like a team ready to rematch with its foe. And at the end of the night, when the clock ran out on a 53-0 home drubbing of the Hubs, the Bears secured the matchup they wanted with as complete a performance as any.
“We’ve been waiting for this week since we lost to them,” junior defensive end/tight end Dominic Nichols said. “We’re ready to go. We’re ready to play Frederick.”
It showed as Oakdale got its second straight shutout and turned in its largest margin of victory and highest-scoring effort this season.
The Bears (8-2) scored in all three phases — two special teams touchdowns (the kick return and a later punt return by Thompson) and a pick-six by Shaun Wright in addition to four offensive scores.
“That is always a good sign because when you play good teams in a big game, those are the kind of plays that turn it,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. “That’s what happened to us the last time we played [the Cadets]. We gave them a couple of those plays, and they made them. … Tonight was a good warmup for that.”
The Bears ran just 27 offensive plays, breaking off big gain after big gain and operating at a high efficiency. Rory Blanchard ran in two scores, and DJ Moore rushed for another touchdown. Quarterback Evan Austin also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Wright.
And Oakdale’s defense was just as dominant despite being on the field for more than 30 minutes of action. The team held the Hubs (3-7) to negative rushing yardage and sacked Luke Kercheval seven times — twice by Nichols and three times by safety Joe Hathaway.
It was one of the senior’s most notable performances as he’s slowly gained more playing time throughout the year. Hathaway began the season as a reserve after missing two years with an injury before working his way into the starting defensive backfield after a few games.
“It was relief being able to get back and play with the boys, not just hang on the sideline and cheer,” he said. “It’s like nothing else.”
He’s one of several Bears that has stepped up as the season has progressed, and his efforts will be needed when they head on the road to face the Cadets.
It’ll be higher stakes and a hostile atmosphere, but Oakdale feels like it has come around in the two games since the Frederick loss. The issues that plagued the Bears in that game — turnovers, miscommunication, frustration boiling over — have been nearly nonexistent since then.
Oakdale knows it will have to keep that up to spring a playoff surprise, and Thursday’s well-rounded victory will go some way to building confidence that it could happen.
And ultimately, the team got the rematch it wanted.
“We’re excited to get a second chance,” Stein said. “You don’t always get a second chance, and we get one, so it’s up to us whether we want to cash in or not.”
