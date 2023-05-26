LANDOVER — Just in time for the most important part of Grant Lohr’s throwing season, he was stricken by potential setbacks.
First, the Oakdale High sophomore fell ill last week leading into the Class 3A West regional meet, which the Bears hosted.
He practiced one time going into the meet and then proceeded to set a new personal best by six feet in winning the regional shot put title. His winning distance was 54 feet, 10½ inches.
Then, heading into the state meet this week, Lohr suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain after a bad step in the shot put circle caused his knee to buckle.
Undeterred, he showed up Friday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex and won the boys 3A shot put for his first state title. His winning put traveled 53-7¼.
“Really good. It was the best series I ever had,” said Lohr, who did not qualify for the state meet in the shot put or the discus as a freshman last season. “I opened with 47-2 and then had five throws over 50.”
In order, they were 50-0¼, 51-11¼, 52-1, 52-2½ and 53-7¼.
Asked how he was able to overcome the setbacks and perform so well with little practice, Lohr said, “Something about it made me forget about all of the small, little things I was doing, and I could resort to the basics and just get it done.”
Lohr was among the handful of champions from Frederick County on the second day of the state meet, which featured athletes from schools in Class 3A and 4A.
Joining him were Frederick High’s Nashon-McKinney Spear in the 3A boys long jump and the Cadets’ 4x200 relay team, as well as Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos in the 3A girls pole vault and Urbana’s Samantha Heyison in the 4A girls discus.
Heyison successfully defended her title in the discus with a winning throw of 121 feet, 8 inches. She will be among the favorites to win the shot put Saturday.
“She’s Miss Reliable for us,” Hawks coach C.J. Ecalono said of Heyison. “Discus results are all over the place, and she is just as consistent as can be.”
Heyison’s victory helped propel the Urbana girls into the lead in the 4A team standings with five of 18 events scored so far. The defending champion Hawks, who are seeking their fourth outdoor team title overall, have 32.5 points. Broadneck was second with 25.
Also successfully defending her state title was TJ’s Ramos, who cleared 12 feet in the pole vault on her final attempt to win a jump off with Oakdale’s Lillian Schultz.
It marked the fourth state title in the pole vault for Ramos, who also has two titles to her name during the indoor season. In a sign of how good she is under pressure, all four of those titles were won in jump offs.
She won the pole vault while simultaneously competing in the 3A girls triple jump, in which she finished second with a leap of 36-1¼.
“I mean, it’s not that tough, but it can stress you out sometimes,” Ramos, a Naval Academy recruit, said of bouncing back and forth between events. “It’s a warm up for my next event. I won’t be cold or anything. I am not sitting too much. So, it usually works out.”
Frederick High leads the 3A boys team standings thanks to the 4x200 relay win, McKinney-Spear’s long jump victory and Davian Pryor’s second-place finish in the high jump.
The Cadets have 29.75 points with six of 18 events scored. Chopticon is second with 15 and Thomas Johnson is third with 14.
Frederick High’s 4x200 relay team of Travon Neal, Joseph Poleate, Tyrico Morgan Jr. and Reggie Snowden blazed to a school-record time of 1 minute, 27.83 seconds.
Right before that, McKinney-Spear capped off winning the long jump with a personal-best leap of 22-6½.
Many of those athletes played on Frederick High’s very successful football team during the fall.
Football was Lohr’s primary sport at Oakdale when he decided to give track and field a try to get faster.
The Bears needed a thrower, and as a bigger guy, he fit the bill. He loved the discus right away, and his shot put has really started to take off this season.
Now, he considers track and field his primary sport and wants to pursue a future in it.
He will be among the favorites to win the 3A boys discus Saturday after placing second at regionals last week.
He said the time off from not practicing has been beneficial in a counter-intuitive way.
“I am definitely not as fatigued,” Lohr said. “I am thinking less about the minior things and just resorting to what my body knows how to do.”
