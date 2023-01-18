At the end of the third quarter, Oakdale girls basketball found itself trailing by nine, the game on the precipice of falling out of reach. In need of a rally, they rolled the dice and brought the full-court press.
Coach Rob Healy thought the Bears would only have to do that for a few possessions to potentially get back in the contest. But the press sped up the Hawks, and they couldn’t get their previously efficient offense set.
So, Oakdale kept it up. Meanwhile, Healy’s squad found its offensive stroke. And with junior guard Skai Bayless’ steal-and-score with 2 minutes, 28 seconds to play, the Bears went ahead for good.
They outscored Urbana by 18 in the final quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a nine-point home win Wednesday night, 59-50.
“We said to start, look, we might just do this for 2 minutes,” Healy said. “We weren’t expecting to do it for the fourth quarter. But it just kept working.”
Urbana, which had methodically gained separation in the third quarter, suddenly couldn’t connect. The Bears forced rushed passes and shots, and the turnovers piled up as a result.
They forced three jump balls, and the Hawks (7-5) only managed five points in the final eight minutes. After Oakdale tied it at 45, Urbana senior guard Cassidy Mahaney swished a 3-pointer to put her team back in front.
But that advantage was temporary.
“It was a good adjustment by them,” Hawks coach Joe Blaser said. “Certainly threw us off a little bit, changed the rhythm of the game.”
It started when Bears sophomore guard Emma Carey was fouled early in the fourth. She hit her free throws, beginning the game-sealing 23-5 run.
Junior forward Alexis Rowe then scored five straight on a putback 2 and a corner 3-pointer. She said she rarely takes triples outside of practice, but she felt good about that shot.
“Usually I look to see my teammates, but tonight, I was looking for shots,” Rowe said.
Rowe finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, also chipping in defensively with six blocks. She punctuated Oakdale’s lead by knocking away Mahaney’s corner 3 attempt late in the contest, thwarting another desperate Urbana possession.
Healy has dubbed her the “Human Eraser” for her big-time swats.
“Sometimes we get beat off the dribble, and she’s back there fixing our mistakes for us,” Healy said.
The Bears (9-4) didn’t need her to bail them out much in the fourth, as the whole team locked in with the press. Bayless, who had eight of her team-leading 14 points in the final frame, turned defense into offense in the last three minutes, blocking a pass and taking it to the hoop for the go-ahead bucket.
She helped force three more turnovers, eventually getting to the free-throw line to put the game away.
“After the first play [of the quarter], they missed a shot, we got the ball and went down and scored real quick. And then it just kept going from there,” Bayless said. “We just needed to see one go in.”
Bayless also had a leading three steals plus four assists. Carey had nine points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Alisa Ortiz had a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.
Senior guard Alanna Tate led the Hawks with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Mahaney had 15 points, while Hannah Miles added 10 points.
Oakdale won the JV game 35-31 in a battle of the county’s last two unbeaten squads. Mia Sims led the Bears with 11 points.
