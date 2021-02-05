For a team that hasn’t practiced all week, Oakdale’s boys basketball team has been playing well enough to win, starting out with a 3-0 mark.
The Bears lost a practice day on Monday due to inclement weather. They also had a game postponed the next day for the same reason.
In spite of that lack of practice, the Bears overcame a sloppy start Friday, holding off homestanding Thomas Johnson, 54-46.
“Three games in three days with no practice,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said. “We just had to keep going.”
The Bears seemed a little impatient at first, rushing some shots. There were three lead changes and one tie before they settled down.
“We put up a couple of 3s early in the game that, maybe, we shouldn’t have,” Oakdale’s Bryant Palmer said. “We had to just settle down, get into our rhythm, play our game.”
Oakdale clung to an 18-17 lead after one quarter. Neither team looked good for the first two minutes of the second quarter. Shot after shot failed to drop, but both teams battled for rebounds.
At the 6-minute mark of the second quarter, Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins hit a short jumper to end the scoreless drought, which ended up starting a 16-2 run down the stretch for a 34-19 advantage at the half.
“We just had to refocus, tighten up our defense and go all out the rest of the way,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins ended up with a game-high 20 points, including 12 in the first half. But, Long said, Hawkins also had a tooth knocked out in the second half during a scramble for the ball.
Early in the third quarter, it looked like Oakdale was going to turn the game into an outright blowout. The Bears opened up a 44-24 lead with 4:17 to go in the quarter, then TJ coach John Manley called a timeout to try and keep the game under control.
The move worked. The Patriots (1-1) shut out Oakdale for the rest of the quarter, cutting the Bears’ lead to 44-35.
“Enough was enough,” Manley said. “This had to stop. We had to start playing better. We needed to settle down.”
Even with improved play, the closest TJ could come to Oakdale in the third quarter was five points. Long was not surprised the Patriots staged a rally.
“They’re a good team,” he said of TJ. “We talked about that at halftime. Basketball is a game of runs, ups and downs. How you respond to them is what’s important. We had to stay under control.”
Garrison Linton had 14 points for Oakdale. Palmer had 11. Binwi Bihai and Jaiden Pritchard each had 11 points for TJ. Oscar Contreras had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.