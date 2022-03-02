Nearly two years after its last postseason never had a proper ending, Oakdale’s boys basketball team played Thomas Johnson in a thrilling regional championship game that seemed like it would never end.
The scoreboard clock struck 0.0 more than once in the fourth quarter as the Bears tried to fend off TJ’s comeback bid. And seconds were added to the clock two different times down the stretch, including after a Patriots’ timeout negated what could’ve either been a go-ahead layup by TJ’s Sam Larbi or a charge taken by Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins.
“You’ve got the TJ people thinking that he scored for the win. You’ve got our people thinking that they called a charge,” Hawkins said. “I was just laying on the ground, just looking, finding a ref. It was crazy.”
But the Bears have dealt with late-game drama all season, including in the victory that allowed them to reach the regional final, and they didn’t wither.
Oakdale senior Cameron Dorner scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left, and the host Bears got a TJ turnover in the final seconds to hold on for a hard-fought 57-54 win in the Class 3A West Region I championship game on Wednesday.
After the final buzzer, Bears coach Brandon Long punched the air, and Bears players began celebrating for real after having a brief, premature celebration halted a few minutes earlier, when 2.4 seconds were put back on the clock and Dorner had to take those final free throws.
Oakdale (18-6) advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will face Damascus — a 54-43 winner over Springbrook — on the road on Friday. When the MPSSAA last held a postseason in 2019-20, the Bears won their state quarterfinal game but never got to play again because the coronavirus pandemic shut down all high school sports.
“Two years ago, the job was never finished,” said Hawkins, who had what was left of the recently cut basketball net hanging around his neck. “So I think we’re just continuing that now.”
Hawkins and Dorner had both played in regional title games before, and the Bears leaned heavily on them to fend off a TJ team that had already knocked off top-seeded Linganore — especially after the Bears had trouble closing out games earlier this season.
“I think those games kind of helped us because we were really looking for some senior leadership, and I thought early in the year, Cam and Alex were hesitant to take those reigns,” said Long, figuring missing most of their junior seasons because of the pandemic might’ve hindered them. “But I think they really stepped up today, held the ball, got us settled and got guys in right spots.”
Dorner had six rebounds, six assists and four steals. His 3-pointer gave Oakdale a 55-44 lead with 2:37 left, a rare double-digit lead that TJ quickly cut down.
“TJ’s a very good team, they fought really hard,” Hawkins said. “But I think we just overall dug deep.”
Dorner’s final free throws, which came when he got fouled after grabbing a loose ball on a TJ turnover, all but sealed the win.
Hawkins had 17 points and nine rebounds. He also stepped in to defend Larbi, who finished with a game-high 22 points, on the layup that was negated by TJ’s timeout.
TJ coach John Manley refused to comment after the game.
“Apparently TJ called a timeout right around the 3-point line, at least that’s the way it was explained to me,” Long said. “I didn’t see it, where the timeout was called. Obviously it was granted.
“I thought that it was a heck of a play by Alex to step in and take that charge,” he said. “And obviously he didn’t hear the whistle as well, that was one heck of an atmosphere. I don’t blame him for not being able to hear the whistle.”
Oakdale’s packed gym was loud throughout the game, and the noise reached a fevered pitch in the final minute as TJ closed in on the Bears.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Oakdale’s student section chanted “he’s a sophomore” when Bears post player Dominic Nichols grabbed an offensive rebound and muscled in a putback layup. Nichols had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
“This was his coming out party tonight, I thought he did an excellent job — A, rebounding, and B, finishing around the rim with contact,” Long said. “I think if we go back and watch the film, he went up through guys. ... Let’s just say that he didn’t look like a 10th grader anymore.”
Evan Austin had eight points for the Bears.
Larbi was a force for TJ, and he soared and threw down a highlight reel-worthy dunk on a fast break in the third quarter.
The Patriots (14-8) spent a good portion of the season, including all of the postseason, playing without top score Oscar Contreras, who was sidelined with an injury. Nonetheless, TJ proved it was a contender in a 3A West region loaded with quality teams.
Class 2A West Region II Final
Williamsport 71, Walkersville 68
The Lions' season came to an end with a 19-6 record. No game details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.