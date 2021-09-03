Evan Austin’s splashy debut for the Oakdale football team had been brewing for a couple of years.
It was just a matter of getting the sophomore all-purpose player on the field.
When it finally happened Friday night, the 6-foot, 165-pound Austin showcased the big-play ability he provides, scoring three touchdowns as the Bears rolled to a 42-13 season-opening win over visiting South Hagerstown.
“Just that energy I am hearing and feeling from my teammates, that’s what gets me hyped up. That’s what I love,” said Austin, who caught a touchdown pass, returned an interception 89 yards for a score and also ran one in from 8 yards out.
Austin could have been on the varsity team as a freshman in 2019 if not for the stress fracture in his right leg. He withdrew from school last year during the height of pandemic and spent the year being homeschooled and then returned to Oakdale for this school year after reclassifying. So, he still has three years to go before graduating.
Coach Kurt Stein talked him up during preseason practice as one of the best athletes on the team, and it did not take him show it.
“In high school, having those one-play touchdown guys is a big deal,” Stein said.
While playing football in the eighth grade, Austin was struck on his right shin. He believes it may have been someone’s helmet.
There was pain. But it seemed tolerable to him. So he pushed on. He finished that football season and then played basketball.
The pain persisted, which was more of an annoyance to him than anything. But when he started not being able to jump and push off the leg like normal during basketball, he knew it was timed to get it checked out by a doctor.
A trip to Johns Hopkins revealed micro-fractures in the right leg. He was told not to put weight on it for several weeks.
“It just sucked,” Austin said. “I had to watch my ninth-grade football season.”
As glad as Austin was to be back out there, so we everyone else, in a packed stadium full of boisterous fans.
“I am so glad it’s back to normal,” said senior running back Andrew Hodges, who also scored three touchdowns and carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards.
Hodges scored the first touchdown of the season for Oakdale, taking a screen pass from senior quarterback Joe Pippin and taking it 23 yards virtually untouched into the end zone. He later scored on runs of 3 and 8 yards.
“Right when I caught [the screen], I saw green grass,” Hodges said.
There were moments of sloppiness, too. Oakdale badly missed two extra points and turned the ball over twice. The Bears had not practiced since Tuesday due to the flooding this week that canceled practice on Wednesday and closed school on Thursday.
Right after the opening kickoff, Stein turned around and saw the packed bleachers on the home side. He said they had to work to get the play-calls in due the noise, something that wasn’t a factor during the shortened spring season in mostly empty stadiums.
“That felt like an Oakdale football game,” he said afterward. “That brings joy to my heart.”
