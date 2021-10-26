With the playoffs approaching, Oakdale volleyball player Elise Smith was asked about the Bears’ mindset.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I know we’ll still be working on serving and serve-receive a lot at practice, working on blocking.”
Not that the Bears are lacking in those departments. Their ability to utilize all of those facets helped them to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 win over CMC Gambrill champ Catoctin on Tuesday at Oakdale High School.
Nonetheless, it’s impossible to over-hone those all-important skills, especially if Oakdale hopes to make noise in the postseason like it did two years ago, when the Bears reached the Class 2A state championship match.
“[Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch] says the whole game is serve and serve-receive, so we do work on that a lot,” Smith said. “And I think it really helps us.”
Bears standout libero Gabby Barth recalled a serving drill the Bears use in practice.
“They always put out mats, it’s called on the mat,” she said. “And we just serve in the spots and you get points.”
Oakdale (10-3, with one regular-season match left) wasn’t piling up aces Tuesday. Smith, for instance, finished with two. But the idea was to prevent Catoctin from getting passes that would put the ball in optimal spots for hitters.
“We were serving tough tonight, and we kept them under pressure all night,” Dorsch said. “And even though they would get the ball up, the second ball wasn’t close enough to the net for them to really set up a good attack. That was what kept us going.”
Granted, the Cougars still battled well enough to make the first two sets back-and-forth affairs. But serve-receive issues often kept Catoctin from staging significant runs against an Oakdale team that got strong play at the net from Smith, Maggie Cole and Bailey Wolski.
“Our serve-receive was just not what it needs to be,” Catoctin coach Wes Fream said. “When you have a team that has a height disadvantage, if you can’t get good sets to those hitters that have a height disadvantage, they can’t get good swings. ...
“They had some great serving,” he said.
And when the Cougars did get nice hits, they often had trouble getting them past a defense led by Barth, who finished with 24 digs.
Barth, a senior, recently got her 500th career dig against Walkersville, playing a position she was placed at in club volleyball years ago.
“She’s always very calm, and she reads [the ball] really well,” Smith said. “She knows where the ball’s going, and she’s there. She’s really fast.”
Fream praised Barth and pointed out how she lived in Catoctin’s district as a kid.
Barth said she attended Thurmont Middle School in the sixth grade before transferring to Oakdale the following year. In fact, she befriended Catoctin captain Paige Romeril years ago and still called Romeril her best friend.
“She would’ve gone to school in Catoctin, so I’m glad she’s here,” Smith said.
Smith, a 5-foot-11 lefty who has a knack for getting on top of the ball when she swings, finished with 11 kills, nine digs, two blocks and one assist. Cole had nine kills, two blocks and one ace, Ryan O’Neal had 24 aces, five digs and one kill and Caitlyn Mitchell had six kills.
Romeril had seven kills and 16 digs for the Cougars.
“My captain’s a great leader,” Fream said of Romeril. “She played her heart out tonight.”
Rylee Curtis had six kills and 17 digs for Catotcin. Lily Gadra had 10 assists. Paige Smith had 10 assists.
The Cougars (9-4) were coming off a monster week, in which they upset perennial power Williamsport to earn a spot in Saturday’s CMC championship against powerful North Hagerstown. While the Cougars lost 3-0 in that title match, they enjoyed the experience.
“The girls were fired up,” Fream said. “They had a fun time over the weekend.”
