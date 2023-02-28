Oakdale could not have asked for a better start to Tuesday’s Class 3A West boys basketball regional semifinal.
The Bears opened up a double-digit lead in the contest’s first three minutes, building that advantage to as many as 20 by the early third quarter. Then, Thomas Johnson surged, quickly cutting its deficit to two possessions.
But Oakdale stayed composed and continued its gameplan, getting a layup from center Dominic Nichols and a run of free throws to ice a 63-54 home win. It was one of the Bears’ most complete efforts all season despite the second-half blip, and they’ve now won eight of nine.
“I thought we did a great job punching them in the mouth. When you establish that lead, it’s hard to play from behind,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said. “We knew they were going to make a run, I didn’t anticipate it being that big of a run.”
But the 20-point lead the Bears built proved sturdy enough, even as Patriots guards AJ Spencer and Connor Roddy sank triple after triple to make the fourth quarter more competitive.
In that run, TJ brought a press and forced several turnovers, speeding Oakdale up as it tried to get its offense set. That changed in the final eight minutes.
“We slowed down a lot. We tried to keep the ball in our hands more than theirs,” Bears forward Gage Linton said.
Those methodical possessions brought the game back within the Bears’ command, and they attacked the Patriots down low with success. They hit three layups and got to the foul line 10 times in the final frame, sinking eight of those free throws.
It also helped Oakdale (16-8) clamp back down on defense. The Bears weren’t as exposed in transition since they cleaned up the turnovers, and they contested more shots in their sets.
“We knew we needed to step out on their 3s,” junior guard Evan Austin said. “They hit some big shots in the third quarter, so we put more of a hand up in the fourth quarter, and they weren’t falling for them as much.”
Still, TJ kept the contest within two or three possessions for nearly the entire final quarter, a testament to its will, particularly in the second half. The Patriots never collapsed and turned up the aggression as their season was on life support.
Spencer spurred TJ with a game-high 16 points, while Roddy and forward Sam Larbi each added 12 points, most of that coming in the final two quarters.
“I told our guys, ‘You can just fold up, or make this a battle.’ And my guys made it a battle,” Patriots coach John Manley said.
It would’ve been easy to fold given Oakdale’s start, which Long called his team’s best all season by far as it imposed its will on TJ (13-11).
Linton started the opening 12-2 run by nailing a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired, and his squad picked it up from there. Nichols worked down low for buckets, Austin got a trio of steals that led to fastbreak dunks and guard Will Rodriguez found opportunities for himself and his teammates with his athleticism inside.
“Just trying to find my open shooters in the corner and create for others,” he said.
He finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, tying for the team’s scoring lead with Austin. Linton had 11 points, while Nichols pulled down 14 boards and chipped in nine points.
Now, it’s about replicating that complete performance, and the Bears will have no bigger test than unbeaten Frederick High, which hosts Oakdale for Thursday’s regional title. The Cadets are the only team to knock off the Bears in the last five weeks, and Oakdale is an obvious underdog.
But the Bears feel they are peaking at the right time, and they have confidence in this version of their team to give Frederick its best shot.
“I don’t know if everybody around the county agrees with that, but that’s how we feel in our locker room, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Long said.
