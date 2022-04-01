BRUNSWICK — When Ben Wells received a pass and lined up a clear shot toward the end of Brunswick’s boys lacrosse game against Walkersville, one thought ran through his mind.
“Just that I should make the shot, or my friends and teammates would make fun of me,” Wells said.
He made sure they didn’t have a chance to jeer him. Wells wired his third goal of the game past Lions goalie Dylan Toohey, securing his first high school hat trick.
That triumphant tally cemented the Railroaders’ 11-6 win Friday evening, snapping a two-game skid.
And Wells received cheers from his teammates postgame. Following the handshake line, he was mobbed in celebration for nearly 30 seconds.
“It’s just a great moment,” Wells said. “We wanted to win so bad coming off two losses.”
After a sleepy first half, Wells kicked Brunswick (2-2) into form. He scored 90 seconds apart in the first four minutes of the second half — the first a long-range fire off a turnover, and the second a quick strike off a faceoff.
It began a cascade of eight goals for the Roaders across the final 24 minutes after managing just three in the opening half.
Scenes from the Brunswick vs. Walkersville lacrosse game at Brunswick High School on Friday. The Railroaders defeated the Lions 11-6.
Katina Zentz
“This is the first game this year I think [everything] finally clicked with them, and we’ve started playing together as a team,” Brunswick coach John Kostolansky said.
That included a sterling defensive and goaltending effort which pitched a first-half shutout. Walkersville struggled to maintain extended possession and penetrate the Roaders’ tenacious, pressing defense.
And when the Lions found a gap, sophomore goalie Charlie Lawrence came up with several key stops. He finished with four saves.
Walkersville (2-2) ultimately found the scoreboard just over three minutes into the third quarter. The Lions then closed the gap thanks to senior sharpshooter Paul Garza, who registered a hat trick of his own in the period. He later tacked on a fourth goal in the fourth quarter to lead all scorers.
But Brunswick never folded.
“Lacrosse is a game of runs. You can’t get up, and you can’t get down because the other team is eventually going to go on their run,” Kostolansky said. “Once they closed it to within two goals and it got close, I reminded them, our turn is coming.”
Payton Dean began that decisive run late in the third quarter with his second goal, and the Roaders opened up their lead in the fourth. At one point, they led by seven, with Wells’ hat trick strike part of that barrage.
And the sophomore got to celebrate it, leaving no doubt and saving the boos for another day.
“We’ve been on him. He’s got so much potential, and we’ve just been pushing him and pushing him and pushing him to do the right things. And I think hopefully after today, it’s going to click,” Kostolansky said.
NOTES: Cam Cornett (two goals, two assists) and JT Harich (one goal, three assists) led Brunswick with four points each. Josh Cadle and Isaac Herbert each had a goal and two assists. Brice Bell had a goal. Ethan Guillott and Diego Garza both scored a goal for Walkersville.
