MIDDLETOWN — It looked like Urbana’s girls soccer team was about to come up empty on a corner kick, something that had already happened seven times in Tuesday’s match against Middletown.
But Hawks sophomore midfielder Ella Marchand ended the drought.
Controlling the ball after it was deflected away from the goal, Marchand quickly booted a 25-yard shot that sailed over the goalie and into the net, breaking a scoreless tie with 9 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation.
Finally finding a way to break through against Middletown’s tough defense, the Hawks scored again less than two minutes later, when Haley Smith banged in a cross from Mia Schwarz, and beat the host Knights 2-0 in the season opener for both teams.
Before those late scores, both teams had generated scoring opportunities, only to see the game remain scoreless thanks to a nice save, a hustling defender or an off-target shot. Hawks coach Keith Bauer called it a 50-50 game.
“The last 10 minutes, we finally decided to finish,” he said with a laugh. “Better late than never, I guess.”
Being the season opener, both teams are still getting a feel for how the pieces will fit together this season. And in Urbana’s case, not only is the roster full of varsity newcomers, but the lineup has been in flux during the preseason.
“We’ve had so many injuries and illnesses, I’ve not had the same lineup in any of the scrimmages or this game, so we’re all still learning as we go,” Bauer said. “If we get wins along the way, that’s great. We’re just looking to build and get better throughout the season.”
Despite being a sophomore, Marchand is one of the Hawks with varsity experience. She even scored a goal last season.
Her second career goal on Tuesday gave her team a much-needed lift in a tough match against the Knights.
“It was so much relief,” Marchand said.
Asked about their team’s strengths, Marchand and Smith both mentioned speed and footwork.
To work on doing her part in that department, Marchand has done sprints in her backyard before going to school. It takes motivation to put in such work.
“Especially in the morning,” she said. “I don’t want to wake up most of the time.”
After Marchand broke the ice, Schwarz used her speed and tenacity on the left wing, where she battled a pair of defenders so she could deliver a cross to Smith, a former defender who saw the ball bounce off the goalie.
“She used her speed and fought for it,” Smith said of Schwarz. “I was right there. I just cleaned up the trash and hit it in.”
Middletown had its chances, too, including the match’s first close call, when Hawks keeper Olivia Fanning dove to her left to block a shot taken on a free kick.
Middletown keeper Makaiya Skaggs made her share of tough saves, too, and was credited with five stops. With 29:53 left, she made the initial stop and, after the ball went through her hands, she immediately pounced on it before it rolled across the goal line.
Knights assistant coach Rachelle Buhrman praised Skaggs as well as the defenders who flanked her.
“I’m really impressed with our defensive front that we had today,” she said. “I think it’s going to be something we’re going to improve on, and if what I see tonight is the baseline, it’s going to be awesome.”
Middletown’s defense included Maebree Knight, Reagan Losquadro, Riley Nelson, Payton Robinson, Kathryn DeGrange and Sienna Wilber. Also, the Knights return a decent amount of players from last season.
