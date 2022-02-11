Former Thomas Johnson boys basketball coach Tom Dickman returned TJ’s gym on Friday.
The high school was holding a dedication ceremony to name its floor “Tom Dickman Court,” an honor bestowed on someone who touched the lives of countless young men and piled up 592 wins and seven state titles during his 29 years as the Patriots’ coach.
Dickman spent a career preparing for challenges he’d confront on the court, whether it was a pressure-packed championship game or the herculean task of facing a national powerhouse like DeMatha or Oak Hill Academy.
But getting ready for Friday’s ceremony, where he’d hear himself praised by former players and see a facsimile of his signature unveiled on the floor of TJ’s basketball court, gave the spotlight-shy Dickman unprecedented jitters.
“I told somebody I hadn’t slept in three nights, wondering how this was going to go,” Dickman said after the dedication. “I said on a really big game, I might miss a couple hours sleep. Nothing like this.”
But as usual, Dickman managed.
At least he felt right at home. Aside from overseeing countless practices and games in TJ’s gym, Dickman’s athletic director’s office overlooked the court, and he continued coaching there when he started Hood’s men’s basketball team, which originally played at TJ.
Also, Dickman was surrounded by family, including his wife, Kay, sons Chad and Adam (who both played for him at TJ) and daughter Erin.
The legendary coach spoke right after one of his former players, Blaine Young, who spearheaded the effort to have TJ’s court named after the influential coach and set the stage for this special night, which included master of ceremonies Johnny Holliday.
“I tell you, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to get through the whole talking thing,” said Dickman, when asked if he felt pressure about speaking. “But first of all, I’ve got all my children and grandchildren, I’ve got cousins, and my brother is here, so ...”
After taking the podium, Dickman broke the ice by pulling out an index card, a nod to the piece of stationary — decidedly old school even before coaches used tablets and smartphones — the coach would always be seen peering at shortly before tip-off.
“I couldn’t remember one thing from another, I had to write it down,” Dickman said.
But Dickman didn’t need to remember on Friday. Others gladly did it for him, sharing anecdotes and fond memories from their time of playing basketball for Dickman at TJ.
Players who attended Friday’s dedication spanned the spectrum of Dickman’s coaching career. Everyone from Page Elliot, who played on Dickman’s first state championship team in 1975, to Darnell Edmonds, who played on Dickman’s final TJ team in 2003 and went on to play for him at Hood College.
Edmonds joked that his name should be on TJ’s court, too, since he played for Dickman longer than anyone else and played in TJ’s gym — with Hood as well as the Patriots — longer than anyone else.
Terry Connolly, a key player for Dickman who helped the Patriots win back-to-back state titles in 1985 and 1986 before later serving as one of Dickman’s assistants and becoming a successful high school coach himself, credited Dickman with helping him land a spot on Division I Richmond.
During his speech on Friday, Connolly said, “No offense to anybody in here, anybody at all. But Tom Dickman is TJ High School.”
Former Board of Education president Jay Mason, who played for Dickman, talked about when he was involved in a prank during TJ’s 1988 state championship game at the University of Maryland. The plaques of Maryland players were taken down from lockers and carried on to TJ’s bus, and Dickman wasn’t too happy when he found out about Mason’s involvement.
“You know that look he can give you? Those eyebrows, that scowl. He’s given it to many people in this room,” he said. “So I was a little embarrassed, but I learned from it. Be a leader on and off the court. One of the greatest lessons that my mentor, coach Tom Dickman, taught me.”
More than one of Dickman’s former players used the word “overdue” when asked about the court being named after him.
“It just shows how dedicated he was and how respected he was as a coach and as a person,” said Earl Lee, who played for Dickman from 1980 to 1982. “He was tough on us back in the 80s. He was a great motivator. He was an inspiration to all the players, as you can see out here tonight.”
Bruce Zimmerman, another of Dickman’s players who later coached under him and became a head high school coach, thought Dickman was the best high school basketball coach in the history of Maryland.
“Just his preparedness and knowledge of the game,” Zimmerman said. “I think he was a step ahead of everybody.”
Hal Grau, who coached football at TJ during part of Dickman’s tenure there, used to watch Dickman’s practices from the balcony in TJ’s gym as football players lifted weights there. He was struck by how organized those practices were.
While known for certain traits, including tough man-to-man defense, Dickman was wise enough to make changes to suit his team’s personnel through the years. But no matter what part of the Dickman era they played for, TJ players were bonded by their time with Dickman.
Looking at former TJ players filing in for Friday’s ceremony, former Patriots player Robert Griffin said, “This is like brotherhood right here, to play for Coach Dickman.”
While Dickman’s penchant for Xs and Os is well known, many of his former players talked Friday about how he impacted their lives off the court. Many referred to him as a father figure.
Of course, Dickman was literally a father to some of those in attendance, including Chad Dickman, who played on TJ’s 1997 state championship and now coaches Hood’s men’s basketball team.
“If anyone knows my father, you know that he’s not a limelight guy and he would kind of rather stay in the background,” he said. “But just having something like this in a place that’s so important and special to him, I’m sure in the back of his mind, he probably thinks it’s pretty cool.”
After the ceremony, former longtime TJ custodian Kirk Hall recalled all the time he spent in the school’s gym watching games.
“It was good times here,” Hall said. “Dickman used to look out for me because I used to take care of the floor. I was the one who would re-do these floors all the time.”
Now, that floor has Dickman’s name on it.
NOTES — A plaque summing up Dickman's achievements as a basketball coach was also unveiled on Friday. It hangs on a wall on the balcony overlooking the court. Also during the ceremony, TJ's scoreboard had numbers related to Dickman's career, including 2.9 (seconds) for his 29 years as the team's head coach, 592 for his career win total, and 7 and 14 for the number of state and regional titles Dickman won, respectively.
TJ Class of 75! Has any other Frederick High School ever won both the State basketball and football championships in the same year? I didn't think so.
