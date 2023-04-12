WALKERSVILLE — All Delaney Reefe wanted was a win for her birthday.
She had some control of it in her hands as Urbana softball’s pitcher, stymieing Walkersville’s hitters all afternoon. But she was locked in a duel with the Lions’ Caroline Hinkelman, who was just as effective in the circle.
Yet by the time the game finished, the newly turned 18-year-old got her wish.
The Hawks scratched across a run in the seventh inning, which was enough for a 1-0 road win Wednesday. Reefe tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout to outduel Hinkelman, as the two matched each other for the first six frames.
“We really wanted it, because we know they’re a great competitive team,” Reefe said. “And today’s my birthday, so I wanted it a little bit more.”
The Maryland commit showed as much, blowing fastballs by one Walkersville batter after another. She frequently got ahead of the Lions, only allowing one three-ball count in the seventh which led to her only walk.
But Reefe stranded that runner at second by inducing a groundout to second baseman Charlotte Wilson to end the contest.
“I would say, my biggest strength is that I’m a hitter as well, so I know as a pitcher what a swing looks like and how to work around it,” Reefe said. “So I almost know what the batter doesn’t want to hit, and I’m like, that’s what I want to throw.”
Wilson was the only Urbana infielder in her typical starting spot Wednesday, as coach Frank Husson had to shuffle his defense with some players absent due to spring break. Yet they made no errors, backing up Reefe with aplomb as the right-hander only struck out five.
She also got help from her catcher, Maggie Hummer, who threw out a pair of Lions in the early innings.
“We know Walkersville’s going to bunt and try to run. Our objective was to just shut everything down today, and I think my defense did a pretty good job of doing that,” Husson said.
Hinkelman was not to be outdone, wiggling her way out of jams in the first and second before retiring 14 in a row.
The Hawks (5-2) were kept off-balance by Hinkelman’s command and mix of pitches, which don’t move particularly fast but have a lot of spin. She struck out four in her complete-game effort.
“I noticed [the umpire] was calling super outside, so [catcher Madison Lepeonka] and I kept nailing that extra outside pitch,” she said.
Her only blemish was unearned, as Walkersville’s typically stout defense committed two errors.
The critical one came in the seventh, which extended the inning and led to the game’s only run on Kaelynn Burge’s RBI groundout.
“That’s probably her best performance of the year,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman said of his right-hander. “Tough to win when you have as many errors as you do hits.”
It’s Walkersville’s second 1-0 loss to a top contender in the past week, after dropping a close decision to Catoctin last Thursday. Caroline Hinkelman said the Lions (8-2) would rather be playing these tight contests now than blowing out inferior opponents, and the team is hoping it can learn from its close defeats and turn them around later in the season.
On the contrary, Urbana has now won five straight after a sluggish start to its campaign, and Wednesday’s win was one of its most impressive to date.
“It’s not even our biggest rivalry, but in softball, it kinda is,” Hummer said. “We always go neck-and-neck. It’s always a good game.”
This one was no different, with Reefe and Hinkelman delivering the expected pitchers’ duel.
But Reefe won out on her birthday, getting her ultimate wish.
