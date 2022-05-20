GAMBRILLS — Urbana had a pretty tough act to follow this season in boys lacrosse.
Last year’s team, with five Division I bound college players, seemed destined from the start to lift the program’s first state championship trophy, and it eventually did.
This season’s team was a little more blue-collar. It had to work hard for everything it earned. Nothing was preordained to happen.
Plus, living up to the standard and expectations last season’s team set was no easy task.
“We proved so many people wrong,” junior goalkeeper Carter Berg said after Urbana fell to high-powered Broadneck 10-2 in a Class 4A semifinal Friday night at Crofton High School.
“All summer, they were just talking, ‘We weren’t the team we were.’ They were right. We weren’t. We weren’t that team. We didn’t have the five Division I guys. We didn’t have them. But we were able to come out here and come to a state semifinal. Lots of people didn’t think we could do that.”
Much like their opponents last season, the Hawks (14-5) just ran into a better team.
Broadneck (15-4) dominated possession and the scoring chances on its way to its first state final since 1997.
“They are solid,” Urbana coach Gavin Donahue said of the Bruins, who will seek their fifth state title next week at Loyola University against the winner of Saturday night’s other 4A semifinal between Churchill and Sherwood.
At one point during the postgame huddle, Donahue referred to Broadneck as “arguably the best team in the state.”
“I think we won one face-off, which, you know, doesn’t help our possession time against them,” Donahue said. “But I give credit to my guys. They worked hard for four quarters. They never stopped, even in the fourth.”
Urbana scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes in, as junior midfielder Hunter Bryant charged into the offensive end and whipped a shot past Broadneck goalkeeper Colin Gray.
But that was the only goal the Hawks scored in the first half. They didn’t find the back of the cage again until junior attack Gavin McKay cashed in a chance with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the third quarter, snapping a scoreless span of more than 14 minutes.
At that point, it was 5-2, and Urbana was still clinging to some hope. But Broadneck answered a little more than a minute later and then began to pull away again.
Juniors Jackson Shaw and Ryan Della each scored a pair of goals to lead a pretty balanced attack for the Bruins.
Urbana scrimmaged Broadneck prior to the start of the season, and that was even more lopsided in favor of the Bruins than this encounter.
“Oh my God, [the improvement] is so big,” said midfielder Dylan Lange, who scored the game-winning goal in the state final last June as a sophomore. “We weren’t even close to the team we are now.”
Donahue sounded a hopeful note about next season. Nearly the entire offense returns for the Hawks, as does Berg as the goalkeeper. Only seven of the team’s steady contributors graduate, according to Donahue.
“We are going to grow from this experience,” he said. “I am proud of them for battling and battling against really, really good teams on a really, really tough schedule.”
