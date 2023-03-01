THURMONT — Amy Entwistle put on a brave face Wednesday night as she stepped out of the locker room and into the back hallway to answer postgame questions.
As she spoke, the longtime girls basketball coach at Catoctin High fought back tears on a couple of occasions.
“Obviously, we wish we were playing Friday night because that gives us two more days in the gym with just a very special and most amazing group of young ladies you are ever going to coach,” Entwistle said following the Cougars’ 35-32 home loss to Boonsboro in a Class 1A West regional final.
“I am thinking a lot right now of Katie [Glass] and Ali [Brawner], our two seniors who are the epitome of what it means to be a Lady Cougars basketball player, and I am just so appreciative and so grateful of the last four years they gave us.”
Catoctin didn’t do all of the little things as well as Boonsboro, and that’s why the game ultimately didn’t bounce its way, Entwistle said.
The Warriors claimed their first regional title and denied the Cougars (18-6) their second in a row after Catoctin advanced all the way to the 1A state final last season.
“I think they had their hands on some of the loose balls early on that we didn’t,” Entwistle said, citing an example of one of the little things that Boonsboro did better.
The Warriors rallied from a 10-2 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Their defense gave the Cougars fits throughout the game and held them scoreless for the final 3 minutes and 14 seconds.
“Man, it’s a huge step for us,” Boonsboro coach Buck Waters said of winning a regional title. “We battled all year. The kids really came together as a whole. I am proud of them. It’s been a journey, and a great journey to be a part of. ... The defense really turned it on two weeks ago, and they have been locked in really well.”
Catoctin did not help its cause by missing 13 of 27 free throws.
Brooke Williams scored nine points to lead the Cougars, while Taylor Smith and Kylie Perhach each added eight.
Boonsboro was led by Hope Lowe, Mya Fravel and Haylee Hartman, who each finished with eight points.
“Obviously, it hurts to lose, and we wanted to advance,” Entwistle said. “At 2:45 tomorrow, I don’t get to be in that gym with those girls.”
