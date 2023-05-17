Linganore lacrosse players Reese Wallich and Leah Doy have been best friends for most of their lives.
Linganore lacrosse players Reese Wallich and Leah Doy have been best friends for most of their lives.
So, at this point, “We kind of have the same brain,” Wallich said. Or as Doy put it, “We finish each other’s sentences.”
That sort of chemistry translates well onto the lacrosse field, as the juniors spearhead a potent attack for a Linganore team that is back in the state semifinals for Class 3A.
In Wednesday’s 3A quarterfinal against Northern (Calvert), Wallich and Doy combined for 10 of the Lancers’ goals in a 15-9 home win over the Patriots.
“I think, when they were born, they had a lacrosse stick in their crib. That’s what makes them great goal scorers,” said Dean Coccia, Linganore’s first-year girls lacrosse coach. “They have known each other for a long time. They look for each other. They have great chemistry.”
As sophomores last season, Wallich and Doy were key parts of a team that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Severna Park in the state semifinals. The game-winning goal was scored with 25 seconds to play.
Fourth-seeded Linganore hopes to avoid a similar fate later this week in the state semis when it faces top-seeded Towson at a date, time and place that have yet to be announced. The game will be played on Friday or Saturday, according to the MPSSAA website.
Much of the team and the coaching staff has turned over from that 12-11 loss to Severna Park. So, these Lancers (12-3) don’t bear the same battle scars.
“It’s been kind of an adjustment from last year,” Doy said. “But we knew we had the skillset.”
One of the things Linganore has been working on with varying degrees of success is getting off to fast starts in games.
The Lancers were able to do that in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal against Northern, scoring three times in the first four minutes of the game.
Setting the tone were Wallich, Doy and another one of the junior leaders, Meg Hummel, as each scored an early goal.
The Lancers stretched the lead to 12-1 at halftime and 15-2 in the second half before a late goal-scoring flurry by Northern, a fellow state semifinalist last season, made the score more respectable.
Wallich finished with six goals, while Doy added four. Hummel added a pair of goals, while Olivia Pickett and junior Annabel Geisler each had one goal.
Pickett is one of three seniors on this overhauled roster.
“We came out ready to play,” Coccia said. “The girls were inspired. We took control of the draws right off the bat. The attack did what they normally do and put some points on the board.”
Though Wallich and Doy are now “two peas in a pod,” according to Doy, their relationship did not start out that way when they met in third grade.
Their competitive instincts put them at odds with each other, as each was trying to prove they were a superior player.
But, over time, they learned they were better as teammates than adversaries.
“Now we are on the same team. We love it,” Doy said.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
