MIDDLETOWN — Off nearly every draw, Middletown’s Ellery Bowman found herself with the ball, tasked with setting up the Knights’ offense. And more often than not, with a little help from her teammates, she found the back of the net just a few seconds later.
Bowman began her onslaught early in the first half, only stopping when Middletown had initiated a running clock early in the second half. She scored all eight of her goals in a nine-goal stretch for the Knights, turning into a one-woman wrecking ball that Oakdale could not stop.
It culminated in a 15-3 Middletown rout that let the Knights claim their second straight Class 2A West Region II title. Bowman’s eight goals were the most by a Frederick County player in a single game this season.
“Her teammates are finding her,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “She gets the goal stat, but it takes all 12 of them.”
Bowman, who scored seven against Linganore less than two weeks ago, used that assistance to one-up herself Monday.
On her hat trick tally, Bowman cut to the front of the net and received a zippy pass, burying the ball. Then, a rapid-fire passing sequence between Bowman, Julia Harris and Amy Grace Bizzell ended with Bowman’s eighth and final goal of the game.
But she most frequently worked in tandem with midfielder Vera Winchester Dodman. Early in the contest, she cleaned up a ground ball in front of the Bears goal, poking a pass to Bowman, who juked out her defender to score.
Their impact was most felt in the draw circle, though.
“We were getting the ball a lot,” Bowman said. “She made my job really easy.”
Winchester Dodman controlled an overwhelming majority of the draws, usually flicking the ball to Bowman, who would sprint up field and find a quick strike.
That repeated play resulted in three Bowman goals and numerous other chances, some of which ended in fouls and free-position shots for the Knights.
“I try to place them the best I can, but it’s mostly her hustle that picks up the ground balls,” Winchester Dodman said.
That chemistry has been budding between the two juniors all season and is part of Middletown’s improving cohesion.
Still, there were occasions where Bowman took on Oakdale (7-7) by herself, including a strike where she weaved through four defenders, spun out of the pressure and fired a shot past the goalie.
Bowman took the spotlight with her offensive outburst, bringing with it a regional title and a return to states, where the Knights fell just short of their first championship a season ago. They’ll play in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, with a their seeding, opponent and site for the game to be determined.
“We don’t want to feel that same feeling again,” Bowman said. “It gave us a lot of motivation for this year.”
And on Monday, Bowman and her Middletown (15-2) teammates clearly showed it.
“She’s one of the leaders that fits right in there, and she helps carry that right on, with her play on the field and her calmness with everybody else,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.