MIDDLETOWN — If there is an opening on a lacrosse field, even a tiny sliver of one, Ellery Bowman tends to find it.
If there is a weakness or tendency on the opposing team, the Middletown High senior has probably noticed that, too. And if there is a flaw or a weakness in her own game, she is likely already working on correcting it.
Bowman, the leading scorer in Frederick County for girls lacrosse, stopped short of calling herself a lacrosse junkie. But she watches hours of film during the season, dissecting not only her own play, but the work of her teammates and opposing players.
And she is sure to catch games played by the Naval Academy, where she will play next season.
"I think it's really important to not only watch yourself, but to watch everyone else," Bowman said after putting on another virtuoso performance Friday night, finishing with a career-high nine goals to go along with an assist in a 15-5 win over visiting Oakdale.
"It just really helps to learn from my mistakes. It motivates me to go fix mistakes when I see it."
Bowman was at the top of her game Friday, knifing between Oakdale defenders, finding open spaces on the field to operate and even drawing defenders to create openings for her teammates.
Her first shot of the night struck the post. But she didn't miss much after that.
At one point, an Oakdale defender made the mistake of turning her back to Bowman. That was an open invitation for her to dart right to the front of the net, which she alertly did, and score a rather easy goal.
"I think that was a man-up situation," she said. "That's what you are looking for in those situations."
Bowman would know better than most.
On another occasion in the second half, she sprinted back into the game off her team's sideline after receiving a yellow card, received an immediate pass and took off straight for the Oakdale goal and scored.
An observer at the game mused that she must have been upset about receiving the yellow card, and that was her way of releasing some frustration.
Middletown coach Tyler White rattled off Bowman's top attributes as a player as follows: "Seeing the field. Trusting her teammates. Utilizing the space that she has."
"When she doesn't have space, she uses her teammates and her teammates use her to create scoring opportunities."
Bowman's career night scoring goals did not reflect the fact that she missed the final 6 minutes and 2 seconds of the game for attempting a dangerous shot in a crowded space or that she hit the post for a second time only a few minutes prior to that.
In other words, her overall performance could have been a lot splashier.
She now has 43 goals and 16 assists this season. And, when she opens up her laptop and goes to watch film of this game, she will like what she sees.
"I am just really proud of how the team played," Bowman said, as the Knights (6-2) handled one of the top teams in Frederick County this season, Oakdale, with relative ease. "I think we played the best we've played all over the field, in transition. Our transition was clean. I think we are starting to trust each other. I think our defense played amazing. I think our offense looked good. I think we were good all over the field."
White said the Knights played a full 50 minutes and were aggressive throughout.
"It was a much-needed full 50," he said.
