Class 2A Boys Semifinal
No. 3 Oakdale vs No. 2 New Town
9 p.m., Friday, Xfinity Center, UMCP
OAKDALE (20-5)
Coach: Brandon Long, second season
How they got here: Defeated Elkton 71-60 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Statistical leaders: Tommy Kelly, 5-10, Sr., guard, 14.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 steals; Alex Hawkins, 6-0, So., forward, 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds; Jack McGaha, 6-0, Sr., guard, 9.5 points, 2.6 assists.
NEW TOWN (25-2)
Coach: Derek Wise, second season
How they got here: Defeated Liberty 70-50 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Statistical leaders: Martaz Robinson, Sr., guard, 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 52 steals (total); Andrew Mills, Sr., forward, 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds; Twan Carter, Sr., guard, 11.0 points.
Outlook: In New Town, Oakdale will face its second straight opponent that has a wealth of athleticism and a significant size advantage. The Titans boast two 1,000-point scorers in Martaz Robinson and the 6-6 Mills, who will play basketball at Delaware State and Fairmont State, respectively, next season. While facing an Elkton team with an imposing center in 6-7 AJ Moncrieffe, Oakdale more than held its own in the paint, with the likes of Ethan Reifer, Alex Hawkins, Garrison Linton and Kyler Dorner all fighting for rebounds and not shying away from looking to score inside. Oakdale outrebounded Elkton 45-29. If the Bears replicate that kind of performance on the boards in addition to limiting their turnovers, they have a good chance of moving on to their first state final since 2014. If they don't, it could be a long night.
