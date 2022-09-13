WALKERSVILLE — Linganore boys soccer coach Kirk Meehan said his team was ready “to take the next step” this season.
WALKERSVILLE — Linganore boys soccer coach Kirk Meehan said his team was ready “to take the next step” this season.
And, on Tuesday night, the Lancers took a pretty big one.
After grabbing the lead early in the first half, the Linganore defense held strong and saw it through for a 1-0 road win over Walkersville.
It marked the Lancers’ first victory in more than a year. Last season, they were 0-10-2 after winning just one game the season before that.
“This will be the first bus ride back we get to celebrate and cheer in two years,” junior Brady Densock said.
Densock helped make it happen when he received a pass with some space to operate on the right flank, and then tucked his shot inside the far post with 27 minutes, 7 seconds to play in the first half.
“My guy, Joonas [Veimer], sent me a perfect throughball, and I was able to place it in the back corner,” Densock said. “It was the assist, really. It was awesome.”
So was the Linganore defense, which completely stifled Walkersville in the first half and then turned away a couple of good scoring chances after the Lions (1-1-1) picked up their pace in the second half.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy,” Meehan said. “We played hard. We played fast. We used our feet. We just took it to them, I thought.”
It was a sharp contrast to Linganore’s first game of the season, a 3-0 loss to Westminster that saw the Lancers fall behind right away.
“I am so impressed with our defense,” Densock said after the win over Walkersville. “We haven’t been able to solidify a strong defensive line like that in a long time.”
It’s a big deal to the Lancers that they are now 1-1. They have a chance to gain confidence and build some momentum that their players, including the 15 seniors on the roster, have rarely experienced.
They are happy to say that they don’t have a losing record at the moment.
“It feels good to get that first win,” Meehan said. “We expect that it is not the last.”
Walkersville, on the other hand, will hope to regroup.
Coach Mark Gaffigan was happy with the way the Lions played in the second half after a sluggish start.
“Little more effort,” Gaffigan said. “I think Linganore came out and really wanted it. They played well. Kudos to them. They brought the effort. They were beating us to the ball.
“But I thought we did some things in the second half where we brought the effort a little bit more and pushed the ball offensively.”
In a tournament at Oakland Mills High School over the weekend, Walkersville beat the host Scorpions 3-0 and then tied Dundalk 1-1. Gaffigan viewed it as an encouraging start.
“We are young,” he said. “Lot of new varsity players. We start three sophomores. But they are really anxious and excited about the game. And they have each other’s backs. So, it’s been a pleasure to coach them.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
