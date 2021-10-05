URBANA — On Monday night, it was lightning. On Tuesday, it was the first deficit of the season.
Over the previous 24 hours, the Tuscarora boys soccer team had its mettle tested in a way it hadn’t all season.
“Absolutely,” Titans coach Todd Knepper said after Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime victory over Urbana. “Our leadership is through the roof. We’ve had this group of juniors and seniors [playing together] since they were in fourth and fifth grade. The expectations are really, really high. So, they know how to respond, and they know soccer is an odd game, and that it’s not always going to go your way.”
In a lot of ways, it was fitting that the decisive strike Tuesday was made by junior captain Tony Lombardi, whom the team has complete faith in to come through in the critical moments.
Lombardi buried the winning penalty kick in overtime for the Titans (7-0-1) after junior striker Erick Rodriguez was taken down in box roughly seven minutes into the extra session. Lombardi then ripped off his shirt and ran back toward the bench to celebrate with his teammates.
Lombardi takes all of Tuscarora’s PKs. Asked why his team has such trust in him to come through in such moments, he said, “I haven’t missed one yet ... I am built for those moments, man. I love all of the pressure.”
The Titans had steamrolled over their opposition until this week.
On Monday night at next door Ballenger Creek Park, Tuscarora led Liberty 1-0 and felt it was on its way to another win. But the Lions scored with 29 minutes remaining to pull even. Then, three minutes later, the game was suspended and eventually called due to lightning.
“It was the first blemish on our record,” Knepper said. “We thought that, if we kept playing, we would have figured it out. Just like [Tuesday against Urbana], it took awhile.”
Knepper said the Titans started very sluggishly against the Hawks. Then, less than five minutes into the second half, Urbana junior midfielder Austin Heffner found himself with the ball and some space inside the Titans’ goal box and scored with a terrific left-footed shot.
“We are not used to picking the ball out of our own net,” Knepper said.
Trailing for the first time this season, Lombardi encouraged his teammates to keep their poise and stay focused on the task at hand.
The Titans got their opening with just under nine minutes to play, as senior striker Thomas McGough shook loose of the defense inside the Urbana box and cashed in with a left-footed strike of his own to tie the game.
“From our perspective, it was going to come down to who was more disciplined,” said Urbana coach Scott Schartner, who saw his team fall to 4-2-2. “Tuscarora, especially this year, moves the ball exceptionally well. We were really extremely pleased with our effort up and down the field.”
