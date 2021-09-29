Along the offensive line at Linganore, it’s more about brains than it is about brawn.
Senior Jacob Cannon, the team’s right tackle, has a weighted grade-point average of 4.7 and is on track to be the class valedictorian. The rest of his teammates on the line aren’t far behind with weighted GPAs above 4.0.
If anything, the Lancers put to rest the stereotype that offensive linemen are a bunch of big lunkheads who buckle their chinstraps and just push people around.
“The first thing that jumps out at me is smart,” Linganore coach Rick Conner said of his O-line. “Their GPAs are ridiculous.”
The intelligence shows up on the field. Offensive coordinator Jordan Dixon, a former offensive lineman, could not recall one instance where his linemen lined up wrong during a game or were called for an illegal formation.
“[Defenses] can line up however they want,” Dixon said. “We are at least going to be able to block the right guys. It just comes down to the execution part.”
Through four games this season, the Linganore offensive line has executed as well, if not better, than any unit in Frederick County.
Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson is the leading rusher in Frederick County. He often advances 8 to 10 yards before he is even touched on simple play calls, such as dives and off-tackle runs.
Over the last two weeks, Arneson rushed for 208 yards in a win at Walkersville and then a school-record 351 in a thrilling 54-53 overtime win over Oakdale last Friday.
“It really doesn’t matter what side we go to,” Arneson said. “They all get the job done.”
The Lancers (4-0) aren’t blessed with the hulking linemen of their past, like Rob Havenstein (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) and E.J. Donahue (6-5, 315), or even some of the giants that played for them in the spring, such as Scott Hummel (6-4, 285) and Cole Mitchell (6-5, 238).
All five Linganore linemen this season are right around 6-feet and fall between 240 and 270 pounds. Dixon said it’s easy to get their names mixed up because they all look roughly the same.
The Lancers compensate for their lack for size and strength with outstanding technique and execution.
“There are times where we might not have the best push, but we know who we are supposed to [block],” Dixon said. “So, when we execute correctly and get to the right guy, it works out that way where Ethan gets to the second level [of the defense] clean.”
Linganore was tasked with replacing three starters on the offensive line coming into the season.
Senior center Tyler Willett and senior left tackle Brandon Eckloff returned. And the team plugged in a pair of junior-varsity players from last season, junior Zachary Kiester and sophomore Mikey Ayers, at left guard and right guard, respectively.
Despite his youth, Ayers has frequently been shouted out by coaches and teammates after games for his level of play.
There is also the 6-0, 270-pound Cannon, who was plugged in at right tackle after he transferred from Tuscarora.
The line was already a close-knit group that trained together during the offseason, and Cannon has fit in seamlessly after making his transition.
“It’s been great. Everyone has been super inviting,” he said. “It was maybe a little awkward at first being the new guy. But that all went away quickly.”
Dixon said he sometimes has to tell Cannon to leave some energy in the tank because he tends to give a maximum effort on every play.
It’s one of the reasons the Lancers have become so fond of running plays right behind Cannon in their brief time together.
“Jacob has been awesome,” Dixon said. “He really knew and understood the culture he was stepping into, and he fits that culture perfectly. He is a great kid.”
Dixon said the Lancers have a lot of checks and calls to make prior to every play, and the play won’t be run until they are completed.
The first call is typically made by Willett as the team’s center.
“We all have pretty good football IQs, and we help each other out,” Willett said of his fellow linemen.
It is up to these linemen to make sure everyone is accounted for on defense, and the success of a given play is usually dependent on their communication.
“It’s a really smart group, and as we get stronger as the season goes on and start blowing people off the ball, that’s what I am really looking forward to,” Dixon said. “It can be a tough thing, though. I am trying to humble my guys as much as possible. I want them to know that I love them, and they are doing a great job. But I also want them to know there are things they still need to work on.”
