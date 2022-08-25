WALKERSVILLE — Urbana’s Rylan Bravin tapped in his putt on the 18th green to record a par, turning to shake hands with those in his group. He knew he had shot a strong round, but he didn’t realize just how well he had done.

As Walkersville coach and match organizer Bruce Zimmerman verified and tallied Bravin’s scorecard, he called out the final number: a 3-under 33. That elicited “woahs” and high-fives from the coaches, other golfers and few parents watching.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription