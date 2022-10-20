URBANA — Before he took the field, Noah Bravo promised his parents he would do one thing on his Senior Night.
URBANA — Before he took the field, Noah Bravo promised his parents he would do one thing on his Senior Night.
“I told my parents I would score on Senior Night, so I had to do it for them,” he said.
It was some pressure on Bravo, Urbana’s fourth-string running back who didn’t have a career touchdown entering the contest and sees most of his action at defensive back. Plus, more than his parents were in attendance.
Eight of his family members showed up to Urbana High on Thursday, including his sister who flew in from Colorado. So, he felt he had to deliver. And late in the first quarter, Bravo got his chance.
The Hawks took over deep in Tuscarora territory, and Bravo saw big holes open up on consecutive plays. The first was an 18-yard run, and the second was the touchdown, a 10-yard dash.
Promise delivered.
“Coming up the sideline looking up, just seeing them nodding is the best feeling,” Bravo said.
He later scored again and ran for 143 yards in Urbana’s 40-0 win.
The Hawks (7-1) were sluggish at times in the victory, but Bravo’s big runs helped wake up his team.
“We’ve always known he could do it, but he gave us that spark we needed tonight,” Urbana coach Brad Wilson said. “There was a lot of things going on, but we can’t have any excuses because we’ve got a big week next week, and we can’t come out like we did tonight.”
The Hawks turned the ball over once, allowed a sack and dropped multiple passes, uncharacteristic for their high-powered aerial attack. Bravo’s scores settled them down.
The senior saw increased touches with Bradyn Curran injured and Sidney Joseph sick, splitting carries with typical workhorse Aiden Stone (58 yards and one touchdown). Four of Bravo’s runs went at least 15 yards, including a 36-yarder on Urbana’s first offensive play of the night.
It gives the Hawks a fourth option in the backfield, another weapon that had been hiding in plain sight all season.
“Good to see Noah do this in a game situation because now we know we have him,” Wilson said.
They also have Sam Eskay as another depth option, as the junior scored in the fourth quarter to initiate a running clock.
Earlier, Yannick Siewe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Keegan Johnson late in the third quarter. And Mikey Shea scooped a fumble and trotted into the end zone to open Urbana’s scoring in the first.
But Bravo carried the biggest load and sparked the Hawks past the Titans (0-8). In the process, he delivered on a Senior Night promise to his parents.
“I was just so happy to be able to do it in front of my whole family,” he said.
