COLLEGE PARK — After the final buzzer sounded and the celebration ensued, Brandon Long darted around the court frantically, just looking for someone to hug.
Twenty-three years had passed since a similar scene last unfolded for a Frederick County boys basketball team. So, the Oakdale head coach can be forgiven if he wasn’t sure exactly how to respond.
Eventually, he took a running leap into the arms of one of his best players, senior forward Alex Hawkins, and the two shared an embrace they will remember for the rest of their lives.
“There is nothing to really say. I’m speechless,” Hawkins said after the Bears etched their names in Frederick County and state basketball lore with a wire-to-wire, 61-40 victory over Huntingtown in Thursday’s Class 3A championship game at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Once again summoning its best basketball when it mattered most, Oakdale (21-6) ended a long championship drought for Frederick County boys teams on the state level.
After slipping out of the region with a string of nail-biting victories, the Bears routed Atholton and Huntingtown by a combined 36 points in the state semifinals and final, respectively, to become the first boys basketball team from the county to hoist the big trophy since Thomas Johnson High School in 1999.
“We have been champing at the door for years,” Long said in reference to Oakdale’s six previous trips to at least semifinals that ended with the Bears empty-handed. Two years ago, they didn’t even get the chance to play as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season before their state semifinal could even be played.
“It’s just so good to be on the other end of this right now,” Long said.
Though the team was always capable of big things, this wasn’t some preordained run to the title for Oakdale.
The Bears lost to four Frederick County teams over the course of the season and didn’t win their division in the Central Maryland Conference.
Instead of playing in the CMC championship game, like they typically do, the team went to an escape room for a bonding exercise.
After pulling out a one-point win over Tuscarora in the regional final on a buzzer-beater by Hawkins, Oakdale entered the state quarterfinals as the eighth and final seed in 3A.
“The common denominator out of that is every coach that shook my hand at the end basically said, ‘How in the heck are you an eight seed?’” Long said.
Huntingtown (21-4) had to be wondering the same thing after the Hurricanes were blitzed in their first appearance in a state final.
Oakdale scored the first nine points and led 32-11 in the late stages of the second quarter.
Huntingtown needed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to get to 40 points. The Hurricanes scored eight points in the third quarter and 19 points total in the second half, as Oakdale played some of its very best defense for the second game in a row.
“Once you are in the state final and you let a team punch you in the mouth like that, it’s hard to come back,” said senior guard Jayden Holland, Huntingtown’s leading scorer over the course of the season. “And that’s exactly what we let them do.”
For the second consecutive game, Oakdale did just about anything it wanted offensively.
Hawkins led the way with 23 points. Fellow senior Cameron Dorner added 19, and sophomore Evan Austin finished with 14 while handling his usual assignment of guarding the other team’s best player.
“We’ve always had confidence, always go into a game thinking we are better than people,” Dorner said. “We also know we are going to get their best shot, but they are going to get our best shot, for sure.”
